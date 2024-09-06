Isaiah Likely took accountability for failing to get his foot inbounds on the last play of the Baltimore Ravens' narrow season-opening defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. That doesn't mean he thinks highly of the reigning Super Bowl champions who beat him, however, hinting to reporters after Thursday's loss that the Chiefs were fortunate to get the Ravens on their "worst day," and that K.C. will need "good luck" in the playoffs.

"This is probably the worst game we're gonna play all year," the tight end said. "So if this is the best that they got, I mean, good luck in the postseason."

Strong words, considering the Chiefs are looking for their record third straight Super Bowl title this season. They're not necessarily uncommon in the Ravens locker room, though. Likely's quarterback, Lamar Jackson, said days before Thursday's opener that Baltimore would've won the 2023 AFC Championship game had he been fully healthy against the Chiefs. Jackson also said after Thursday's defeat that he still believes Likely's foot came down inbounds on a would-be touchdown to end regulation, despite replays showing otherwise.

Will the two sides actually meet again in 2024, to settle the score? Only time will tell.