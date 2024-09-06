The NFL has five international games this year in three different countries, including a stop in Brazil for the first time. Be prepared for the league to expand to as many as eight international games a year soon, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants more.

Goodell told the "Good Morning Football" crew and Peacock on Friday he wants up to 16 international games soon, and believes that will come to fruition.

"We feel like this game is destined to be global," Goodell said, via NFL.com. "We expect to be in Asia soon. We expect to be in Australia soon. We're going to make sure that our game is available around the globe.

"And I think the ownership has been great on that. They've passed a resolution where every team is obligated to play (outside the United States as teams have to give up a home game once every four years). We're going to have eight games a year, minimum. And if we do get to an 18 and two (preseason games), we likely will see even more international games. And I hope someday we'll be playing 16."

The NFL already has plans to play in Madrid, Spain next season and hopes to return to Mexico City, Mexico. There are also plans to return to Brazil and new cities are also being considered. Australia, Paris, and Dublin are three markets being considered.

There is more international football coming, as the league is determined to globalize the game.