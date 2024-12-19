PHILADELPHIA -- A historic season is still within reach for Saquon Barkley.

Barkley is still on pace for 2,000 rushing yards this season (2,050 to be exact), as the Philadelphia Eagles running back is 312 away from becoming the ninth running back to reach that milestone. While 2,000 yards is special, Barkley fell off pace of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing mark of 2,105 yards in Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Having just 65 rushing yards in the win, Barkley's rushing yards per game average fell from 124.8 to 120.6. That put him off pace for Dickerson's mark. With just three games to go, Barkley needs to average 139.0 rushing yards per game to catch Dickerson.

To put it lightly, he's embracing the challenge.

"I'm fully aware of where I am. I'm not scared of it," Barkley said. "If it's in the way while we're winning football games and being set up for the playoffs to make run at a Super Bowl, then it is. If its not, than its not."

Barkley needs 418 rushing yards to pass Dickerson, and is facing three of the eight worst rush defenses in the NFL over the last three games. The Washington Commanders allow 132.1 rush yards per game (25th in NFL), the Dallas Cowboys allow 136.1 (29th), and the New York Giants allow 143.7 (31st). Those are the Eagles' final three opponents.

"If I don't get it, I'm not gonna be depressed," Barkley said. "If I do get it, I'm not gonna be crazy happy. It's a record. They're meant to be broken."

As 2,000 rushing yards is well within reach (Barkley needs to average just 104.0 rushing yards per game to reach the mark), Barkley would join his idol in that exclusive club if he reaches the milestone. Growing up a Barry Sanders fan, the Hall of Fame running back sent Barkley a Detroit Lions jersey autographed by him.

Sanders, who rushed for 2,053 yards in 1997 en route to capturing the league MVP award, was the player Barkley tried to emulate growing up.

"Oh yea I tried, but I don't think many can actually," Barkley said with a smile. "He's one of a kind. You never seen a player like him. Also the way he carried himself. He's a great football player to study and learn.

"I had some amazing jerseys sent to me and exchanged with some guys. To me, that's tops it. Barry Sanders is one of my favorite players if not my favorite player. It meant a lot to me."

Barkley is within reach of joining Sanders and many other greats in that exclusive 2,000-yard club. Of course, there are bigger goals in play.

"My mind is focused on winning games and competing for a championship," Barkley said. "That's what really matters to me."