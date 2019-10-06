Stefon Diggs is reportedly expected to be active for Vikings vs. Giants in Week 5
The receiver had an eventful week, encouraging trade rumors and garnering team discipline
After a week in which he didn't deny a rumored desire to be traded, missed Wednesday's practice and then got fined for his absence, Stefon Diggs appears likely to suit up for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal about whether Diggs would play in Week 5 when addressing the receiver's uncertain standing with the team earlier this week, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Diggs is expected to be active against the New York Giants.
A former 1,000-yard receiver, Diggs is fresh off his best performance of the 2019 season, a 108-yard outing against the Chicago Bears. But he was visibly frustrated during that game, which the Vikings lost 16-6 and prompted fellow receiver Adam Thielen to publicly criticize the team's passing attack. On Wednesday, Diggs was a no-show at practice for undisclosed reasons, then told reporters a day later there's "truth to all rumors" when asked about speculation he wants to be traded elsewhere.
"I feel like there's truth to all rumors, regardless on what it is -- good or bad," Diggs said at the time. "I can't say what's real and what's not."
ESPN reported Saturday that Diggs was scheduled to travel with the Vikings to New Jersey, indicating the wideout had a good chance of seeing the field against the Giants.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL odds, picks, sims: Chargers cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 5 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Legendary expert gives Week 5 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 5
-
AB seeks $40M from Patriots, Raiders
Still under investigation by the NFL, the receiver is attempting to recoup voided money
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Advice, best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Injuries: Trubisky, Adams, Mack sit
We've got you covered with a look at all the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 5 of the fantasy season.
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too