Stefon Diggs is reportedly expected to be active for Vikings vs. Giants in Week 5

After a week in which he didn't deny a rumored desire to be traded, missed Wednesday's practice and then got fined for his absence, Stefon Diggs appears likely to suit up for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal about whether Diggs would play in Week 5 when addressing the receiver's uncertain standing with the team earlier this week, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Diggs is expected to be active against the New York Giants.

A former 1,000-yard receiver, Diggs is fresh off his best performance of the 2019 season, a 108-yard outing against the Chicago Bears. But he was visibly frustrated during that game, which the Vikings lost 16-6 and prompted fellow receiver Adam Thielen to publicly criticize the team's passing attack. On Wednesday, Diggs was a no-show at practice for undisclosed reasons, then told reporters a day later there's "truth to all rumors" when asked about speculation he wants to be traded elsewhere.

"I feel like there's truth to all rumors, regardless on what it is -- good or bad," Diggs said at the time. "I can't say what's real and what's not."

ESPN reported Saturday that Diggs was scheduled to travel with the Vikings to New Jersey, indicating the wideout had a good chance of seeing the field against the Giants.