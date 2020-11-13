Happy Friday! I'm thrilled to be the one to tell you that your workday is over. Seriously, I don't care what time it is that you're reading this or what time you're "supposed" to be working until. Your workday is over. If your boss has a problem with that, tell them Tom told you it's cool. And if your boss is like, "who the hell is Tom, and why the hell should I listen to him," tell them to subscribe to this newsletter.

In fact, tell everybody you know to subscribe to this newsletter. The more subscribers, the better the picks get. I'm serious. It's science.

Speaking of picks, today's newsletter is packed to the brim. I've got a couple of picks for you from tonight's college football slate, and I have three NFL picks for the weekend, as well as DFS advice and an NFL moneyline parlay to finish it out. It's a full card!

Just a little action for you to have while watching all that and The Masters over the next few days. Before we get to all of it, though, let's take a look at today's news, including some historic news in baseball.

To the weekend!

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m. | TV: FS1

The Pick: Minnesota +3.5 (-110): Both teams started their seasons 0-2 before breaking through with a win last week, and both wins were a bit misleading. Iowa crushed Michigan State 49-7, so you might think that the Iowa offense finally broke through. But the Hawkeyes offense averaged only 5.8 yards per play, and aside from a 71-yard touchdown run by Tyler Goodson, there weren't many explosive plays on offense. The Hawkeyes also scored touchdowns via a punt return and interception.

Want picks in your inbox every weekday afternoon? Click here to subscribe to our CBS HQ PM newsletter

As for Minnesota, its offense played well, but defensively things were a mess through two games. Last week the Minnesota defense held Illinois to 14 points. The problem is, Illinois' offense was missing a lot of key players due to COVID-19 and were down to their fourth-string QB.

So what does that all mean for Friday night? It means I'm not ready to trust Iowa's offense as a 3.5-point favorite on the road yet. This is an Iowa offense that ranks 94th nationally in points per drive (1.83) even after last week's improvement. Minnesota's offense ranks 18th nationally (3.11). Defensively it's the inverse, but Minnesota is far and away the best offense the Hawkeyes will have faced so far.

Key Trend: Minnesota is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 as an underdog.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: The Big Ten takes center stage at 7 p.m. ET as Iowa goes for its sixth straight win over Minnesota. The Hawkeyes, 3-1-1 ATS in those wins, are laying 3.5 points tonight. SportsLine's Projection Model has a strong pick, saying one side of the spread covers nearly 60 percent of the time.

💰 The Picks

🏈 College Football

East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m | TV: ESPN2

The Pick: East Carolina +17 1st Half (-115) -- This is a chance to fade the public while not having to sweat too long. Cincinnati is a ranked team playing against a 1-5 East Carolina team. Nobody will be on East Carolina, as this spread suggests. Well, East Carolina is much better than its record suggests. The Pirates are 3-2 ATS as a dog this season and have covered by an average of 5.9 points per game. That includes games that saw them as 28-point dogs against UCF and 17-point dogs to Tulsa. They covered both with ease.

I prefer this first half play tonight because Cincinnati is a monster in the second half. In the first half of games, the Bearcats have outscored opponents by an average of 10 points per game. In the second half, the Bearcats have outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game. It's a defense that's allowed only 16 second-half points in six games. So get the Pirates in the first half before Cincinnati makes its defensive adjustments.

Key Trend: The underdog is 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings.

Want more of my college football picks for this weekend? As always, you can read my column The Six Pack. It has -- you guessed it -- six more picks available for Saturday's action.

🏈 NFL

Texans at Browns, Sunday 1 p.m | TV: Fox

The Pick: Browns -3.5 (-105) -- This game strikes me as a perfect storm for the Cleveland Browns. It's looking more and more likely that Nick Chubb will be returning to the backfield, which is a significant boost to the team's ground game. What isn't as widely-noticed is that Cleveland's also likely to get guard Wyatt Teller back on the offensive line too, and his absence has played a significant role in the drop-off of Cleveland's ground game as well. With both of them likely back, and facing a porous Houston rush defense (28th in DVOA, 23rd in success rate), the Browns offense should have a strong game on Sunday.

Key Trend: The Texans are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games.

Buccaneers at Panthers, Sunday 1 p.m | TV: Fox

The Pick: Bucs -6 (-110) -- The last we saw Tampa Bay, they were being embarrassed in primetime by New Orleans. There are few things I love more than taking a team after they've been destroyed in a spotlight game, because the public tends to be overly reactive, and it's often reflected in the next week's line. I believe that to be the case here. I fully expect Tom Brady and company to bounce back this week against a Panthers team that has lost four straight, and that Tampa beat by 14 in Carolina earlier this season.

Key Trend: Tampa is 5-2 ATS in its last seven as a road favorite.

Seahawks at Rams, Sunday 4:25 p.m | TV: Fox

The Pick: Seahawks +2 (-110) -- I have a very difficult time not picking the Seahawks as underdogs. Or, to be more specific, when Russell Wilson is an underdog. Russ has been a monster ATS throughout his career, but he's truly special as an underdog. Since taking over as the Seahawks starter in 2012 (has it really been that long?) Seattle is 27-13-2 ATS as an underdog. When they're a dog to a division opponent that number improves to 9-2 ATS. There's simply no way in the world I can do anything but back the Seahawks in this spot. Sure, it's going to be stressful because all Seattle games are crazy, but that's part of the fun.

Key Trend: Seattle is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 as a road underdog.

What Sportsline is saying about this game: The Advanced Computer Model is going with the Rams against the spread in this game, but its strongest lean is on one side of the total.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals -- First of all, I love Kyler Murray. Not only has he helped me win money in DFS regularly this year, but the one full-season fantasy team I have him on is 9-0 and blowing everybody out of the water. This week he's going against a Buffalo defense that has struggled all season, and his rushing ability increases his floor above a lot of other options. He'll be one of the higher-owned QBs on the slate this weekend, but that's fine. If you're looking for a contrarian play, I know I'll have some Derek Carr spread around too.

Value Back

Duke Johnson, RB, Texans -- With Christian McCaffery out again, Mike Davis will be a popular pick. I'll have some of him too, but I'm not a big fan of his matchup. It's a decision based on volume. Duke Johnson is an excellent pivot. He's slightly more expensive but will come with roughly half the ownership level. Plus, he has a better matchup against Cleveland than Davis does against Tampa. Another option worth considering if you aren't into Johnson is Washington's Antonio Gibson.

Full lineup advice

SportsLine's team of DFS insiders has you covered for daily fantasy sports. Mike McClure has won almost $2 million playing DFS, and Jacob Gibbs was ranked as one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts last year. Plus, use SportsLine's all-new DFS Optimizer to get optimal NFL DFS picks from 10,000 simulations.

🏈 Sunday Parlay

A moneyline parlay paying out at +215