On Thursday, the Tennessee Titans held their final practice open to reporters before their first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Saturday will officially mark the beginning of this new era, which features a new coach in Brian Callahan, a new full-time starting quarterback in Will Levis and a whole new offense.

There are plenty of questions on the minds of fans this week, such as how Levis is developing, the running back rotation, and of course, the right side of the offensive line. Here's what I observed at Titans practice on Thursday:

Starters to play in the preseason

Callahan revealed to reporters that healthy starters will suit up on Saturday night, minus star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and pass rusher Harold Landry. What is Callahan looking for from the "ones" on Saturday? No sloppiness, lining up correctly -- what he calls "good operation." Callahan also said he hopes the first-team offense can orchestrate a long, touchdown drive in its first taste of real football.

Caleb Farley injured again

One player who will not be out there Saturday night is defensive back Caleb Farley. Farley exited Wednesday's practice session early due to injury, and on Thursday, Callahan announced that he's dealing with a hamstring issue that will cause him to miss a few weeks. This is notable, because it could affect Farley's chances of making the roster.

Farley has struggled to stay healthy since being selected No. 22 overall in 2021. He's played in just 12 games in three NFL seasons.

Right side of the offensive line

It was a concern two months ago and it's a concern entering Week 1 of the preseason: The Titans' right side of the offensive line. We entered OTAs with questions about who the starters at right guard and right tackle would be, and the issue has become more complicated with Saahdiq Charles retiring this week, while Nicholas Petit-Frere continues to catch up after being removed from PUP just a week ago.

In 11-on-11s, the right side of the offensive line stood out a couple of different times, with Petit-Frere giving up sacks to Landry on back-to-back plays. Coach Callahan was asked after practice how he views the right side of the line, and responded saying he was "content" with what he's seen so far, but does need to see improvement.

I have a hard time believing "content" was the best word Callahan could have used in this situation. I observed him raise his walkie-talkie to his mouth and say "sack" on back-to-back plays. He knows it's something to watch on Saturday night.

EDGE to watch

There was a very notable quote Callahan had on Thursday, and it was about a rookie who could end up playing meaningful snaps in 2024.

Just over a week ago, it was reported that Titans pass rusher Arden Key is going to be suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. The league hasn't officially announced the suspension, but Callahan has said he's "aware of the news." Most figure Rashad Weaver could fill that hole opposite of Landry, but there's another player to keep an eye on, and that's Jaylen Harrell.

Callahan was asked about his pass rusher room, and if anyone outside the starters have stood out. He immediately brought up Tennessee's final selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"He has come in and done everything right," said Callahan, "And that's a big step for a young player. And then he's actually shown real ability to rush. So again, he's another player in live action we'll see if it translates to what it's looked like on the practice field. But been really impressed with what he's done so far. ... Everything about Jaylen has been really, really exciting."

Harrell led the undefeated Michigan Wolverines in sacks last season with 6.5. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso actually gave the Titans' selection of Harrell an "A" grade, the highest grade of any Titans draft pick:

"Old-school outside linebacker who can sink in coverage or attack the outside shoulder of the tackle. Smooth, athletic movements to comfortably do either. Shows glimpses of pass-rush promises just doesn't diversify his rushes enough. Must get stronger but does set sturdy edge. Young ascending player."

RB 'rotation'

Tyjae Spears TEN • RB • #2 Att 100 Yds 453 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

In my "first unofficial depth chart" takeaways piece, I wrote about the Titans having two RB1s. I truly don't believe this is some undecided position battle that Callahan is trying to coach-speak his way through any time it comes up. Tennessee will utilize both Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard plenty.

Callahan was asked Thursday about how he will manage to get two different players into a rhythm. He says that both backs have specific plays they like, and Callahan has marked those accordingly on the play sheet. The offense understands there's going to be a rotation, but Callahan also brought up the possibility of riding "the hot hand" should one emerge during the course of a game.

Fun stuff