Tyreek Hill is close to making his NFL return.

The five-time, first-team All-Pro wide receiver went down in Week 4 of last season with a torn ACL and a dislocated knee in a 27-21 Miami Dolphins win over the New York Jets, and he's been grinding his way back toward full health ever since. The 32-year-old Super Bowl champion wideout tweeted on Monday that it's "almost time to get off the couch and get to work."

On Wednesday, he teased the possible location or locations for his next NFL stop: somewhere cold. Hill tweeted that he is "ready for some cold weather" after spending the previous four NFL seasons in Miami.

He might be angling to become a Green Bay Packer because he made this post around the time the team announced starting slot wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) will be out for the rest of the season. However, that post could also be a bat signal to other cold weather teams who could be in need of the man whose 28 touchdowns of 50 or more yards rank as the fourth-most in NFL history.

So which cold weather team could land the 2010s All-Decade team wide receiver in the near future? Let's zoom in on five potential landing spots.

Green Bay Packers

Simply based on the timing of Hill's post, Green Bay sticks out as a clear choice. Hill wouldn't need to put on his Superman cape and immediately turn back the clock to his 2023 peak when he led the NFL in both receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13).

Wide receiver Christian Watson ranks fifth in the entire NFL in receiving yards (284) and third in the league in receiving touchdowns (3). Wideout Matthew Golden, a 2025 first-round pick, is fresh off the best game of his career with 100 yards receiving and a touchdown on five catches in Week 3. Tight end Tucker Kraft looked like a future All-Pro prior to his midseason ACL injury a year ago, and he's moving better by the week in his return season from the devastating injury.

Pairing Hill's deep ball abilities with quarterback Jordan Love's rocket launcher arm, those other playmakers and the team's revamped offensive line could reignite offensive fireworks at Lambeau Field.

Kansas City Chiefs

This is the most obvious one: a homecoming with three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and future Hall of Fame coach Andy Reid. Both sides need each other. Hill needs an NFL home, and the Chiefs are hurting for playmaking at the wide receiver position.

At the age of 37, tight end Travis Kelce remains Kansas City's leader in targets (18, along with running back Kenneth Walker III), catches (14), receiving yards (231) and receiving touchdowns (2, tied with Walker) through the first three weeks of the 2026 season. The Chiefs need more pass catchers who can take the load off of Kelce's shoulders, so he can make it to the playoffs as healthy as can be. Hill could help with that.

New England Patriots

Patriots 2025 NFL MVP runner-up quarterback Drake Maye desperately needs some help. Maye leads the NFL with seven turnovers this season with a league-high six interceptions in addition to a fumble lost. He looks lost out there with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' scheme and his pass catchers without A.J. Brown on the field giving him almost no support. Maye joined Rex Grossman (2007) as the only two players in the last 20 years to have six-plus interceptions in the first three games after a Super Bowl start, per CBS Sports Research. After leading the NFL with a 0.28 EPA per dropback in 2025, he ranks 29th in the same metric at -0.21. That's the biggest September decline, first to 29th, this century, per CBS Sports Research.

Maye made some sweet music with a peer of Hill's in Stefon Diggs last year en route to New England winning the AFC. Perhaps he could conjure up some of the same rhythm with Hill.

Buffalo Bills

Despite being 3-0 to start 2026, the Buffalo Bills' offense needs more playmaking out of its pass catchers. Yes, the Bills won 24-16 against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-3) in Week 3, but they committed five turnovers with quarterback Josh Allen responsible for three of them.

New wide receiver DJ Moore has helped, but Buffalo could use a third reliable target in addition to him and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Teaming up with the Bills would also give Hill the added bonus of being able to torture the Dolphins twice this season.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off a stinker in their 27-7 "Monday Night Football" defeat at the Case Keenum-led Chicago Bears. That game tied the fewest points in a game they have scored with Super MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts under center.

No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith is off to a solid start with 19 catches, 235 yards receiving and a touchdown in 2026. However, no one else on the team has double-digit catches through the first three weeks of the season, and tight end Dallas Goedert, a longtime safety blanket for Hurts, is out for multiple weeks with an MCL sprain. Hill could make plenty of sense for an Eagles squad that is almost always in contention to win the NFC.