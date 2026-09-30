Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Wednesday that wide receiver Jayden Reed will be out for the season due to a neck injury against the New York Jets. Reed is set to undergo surgery on his neck, which will put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

"It will be a season-ending [injury]," LaFleur said when asked about Reed's status. "He'll be out, unfortunately. He let me know yesterday that he's going to have to have surgery as well."

LaFleur added that, based on his understanding of the injury and upcoming procedure, it is not a career-threatening situation, but he will be out "a significant amount of time."

Reed suffered the injury on the second play of the day for Green Bay's offense during that Week 2 matchup at MetLife Stadium. He was down on the field after the play and was eventually placed on a backboard before being carted off to a local hospital, where he stayed overnight for evaluation.

The 26-year-old posted on his official Instagram account, seemingly acknowledging these latest developments, saying: "God will use the unusual to do the unexpected... 11 out."

"It's tough on him," LaFleur said of Reed. "He's a guy that wants to be out there. He wants to compete. ... Anytime you go through a situation like that, it's a pretty scary deal. I didn't even realize the magnitude at the time, but certainly when I was out there with him and just seeing what was going on, you know, it shocks you. It jolts you a little bit cause you never want to see anybody in that position, let alone one of your own guys. It's a guy you have a lot of love for and brings so much to this organization and this football team, to the locker room. He's an energy guy, and he will certainly be missed."

Reed has spent his entire career with the Packers after the club selected him with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. Back in April, he signed a three-year, $50.25 million contract extension with the organization.

With Reed now out for the year, more of the pass-catching load will be placed on the shoulders of fellow receivers Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and possibly Skyy Moore. On top of that group, tight end Tucker Kraft could also factor more into the passing game.