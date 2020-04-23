Vikings draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Minnesota's Round 1 selections

The Vikings are one of several teams with multiple picks in the first round heading into draft day after trading Stefon Diggs to the Bills earlier this offseason. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 22*



1 25



2 58



3 89



3 105^



4 132



5 155*



6 201*



6 205



7 219*



7 249^



7 253^





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft trade notes