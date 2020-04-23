Vikings draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Minnesota's Round 1 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Vikings are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Vikings are one of several teams with multiple picks in the first round heading into draft day after trading Stefon Diggs to the Bills earlier this offseason. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time
Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|22*
|
|
|1
|25
|
|
|2
|58
|
|
|3
|89
|
|
|3
|105^
|
|
|4
|132
|
|
|5
|155*
|
|
|6
|201*
|
|
|6
|205
|
|
|7
|219*
|
|
|7
|249^
|
|
|7
|253^
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 22, 155 and 201 acquired from Bills as part of Stefon Diggs trade
- No. 219 acquired from Dolphins as part of Danny Isidora trade
