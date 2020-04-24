Vikings draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Minnesota's Round 2-3 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Vikings are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Vikings came out of the first round on Thursday with a pair of quality prospects and extra picks, selecting receiver Justin Jefferson then trading down before taking corner Jeff Gladney. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 22* WR Justin Jefferson, LSU A
1 31* CB Jeff Gladney, TCU B
2 58

3 89

3 105^

4117*

4 132

5 155*

5176*

6 201*

6 205

7 219*

7 249^

7 253^

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 22, 155 and 201 acquired from Bills as part of Stefon Diggs trade
  • No. 31, 115 and 176 acquired from 49ers as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 219 acquired from Dolphins as part of Danny Isidora trade

