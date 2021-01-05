Both the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran walkthrough sessions on Tuesday to begin the on-field work for Saturday's playoff head-to-head. Though neither club held a full practice, they are still required to release an injury report that runs through the level of participation players would've been projected to have, had they held one. Those reports, while projections, did have some heavy-hitters that are beginning the week on the shelf.

For Tampa Bay, receiver Mike Evans is the key injury to watch. He suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury in Sunday's win over the Falcons but dodged a bullet as Bruce Arians later noted there was no structural damage and an MRI revealed a hyperextension. Arians said on Tuesday that Evans -- along with corner Carlton Davis (groin) -- were full participants during the half-speed practice, but added they would have been held out if it was a full-fledged session, which is why their projections say they were held out.

Along with Evans and Davis, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), running back LeSean McCoy (not injury related), and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) were listed as non-participants. Running back Ronald Jones (finger) was a full go.

As for Washington, quarterback Alex Smith, running back Antonio Gibson, and receiver Terry McLaurin are the notable offensive players projected as non-participants on Tuesday. For Smith, he's still dealing with a calf injury that sidelined him for two games leading up to Week 17. Even in his return during the regular-season finale against the Eagles, Smith didn't look 100%, throwing for 162 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that possibly rotating Smith and backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke against Tampa Bay is "something we seriously have to look at." While nothing regarding that potential rotation is official, it is under consideration in Washington so long as Smith is still recovering.

While Gibson (toe) and McLaurin (ankle) were listed as non-participants, they were present during the walkthrough. Joining that trio on the Washington injury report, linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (not injury related) did not practice. Guard Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) were limited.