You see it every week in the NFL. Sometimes offenses will line up in a fourth-and-short scenario, and attempt to use the hard count to draw defenders offsides to pick up an easy first down. If it fails, teams will then run out their own play clock or take a timeout, but the Kansas City Chiefs got crafty in this situation on Sunday, and caught the Las Vegas Raiders a bit off guard.

Facing a fourth-and-1 around their own 39-yard line, the Chiefs kept their offense out on the field. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to use the hard count to get the Raiders to jump, and was unsuccessful. He then stood up, said very clearly, "This f-----g never f-----g works."

It looked like the Chiefs were not going to run a play, but then Mahomes quickly snapped the ball and handed it off to Kareem Hunt for the first down!

Check out what happened, here:

The Chiefs are off to a hot start in Week 7, as Mahomes' offense scored on both of their first two possessions. The first touchdown went to wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is playing in his first game of the season after being suspended for the first six games due to his involvement in a hit-and-run crash in March 2024.

With Rice back in the lineup, the Chiefs are now prepared to protect their title as reigning AFC champions.