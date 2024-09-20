Miami will be without Tua Tagovailoa for an extended period, but it will have its favorite CBS broadcasting crew on the call when it visits Seattle on Sunday. The Dolphins are 8-0 with the crew of Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins, which bodes well for their chances despite being 4.5-point road underdogs, per the Week 3 NFL odds. If you think that trio is the key to Miami's success, then it would be wise to back the Dolphins both on the money line and against the spread in your Week 3 NFL parlay picks.

The Dolphins covered in backup quarterback Skylar Thompson's last start in 2022. Also, Seattle has failed to cover in seven straight games as a favorite, the second-longest active streak. Miami will surely get plenty of Week 3 NFL bets in its favor versus the spread, but should you make the leap in also backing it to win, considering that quirky NFL betting advice? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 81-51-3 (61.3%, +24.65 units) since its inception in 2022. He is 2-3-1 with his best bets this season, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 3, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of over 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Buccaneers (-6.5) to cover against the Broncos. Tampa is both 2-0 straight-up and against the spread, while the Broncos are winless both SU and ATS. Also, the Bucs are 6-1-1 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these teams, and the Broncos have been the league's worst team in terms of cover percentage over the last few seasons. Since the start of 2022, Denver is 13-21-2 versus the spread (38%), which is worst in the NFL.

You could make the case that no quarterback has played better than Baker Mayfield over the last 10 games. No QB has more wins (eight) than the former No. 1 overall pick during that span, while his 22 passing touchdowns are the most during that stretch. Hartstein also notes that the Broncos, who rank last in the league in forcing QB hurries, could be down two front-seven starters, which should make Mayfield's job even easier. "Denver also could be down two key defenders in John Franklin-Myers (concussion) and Baron Browning (foot). Look for Baker Mayfield (73.5 percent completion rate, 5 TDs, 1 INT) to continue his efficient play as the Bucs cover," Hartstein told SportsLine. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing one "desperate" team coming off a loss to grind out a strong Week 3 victory. You can only see Hartstein's Week 3 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 3 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 3 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 24.65 units on NFL ATS picks, and find out.