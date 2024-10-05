Week 5 of the NFL is here, and Sunday will start early with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets facing off in London. This week actually features several incredible matchups, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to rebound against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens travel to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and Matthew Stafford hosts an old rival in the Green Bay Packers.

As is the case with every week, there are several notable injuries to account for. The Indianapolis Colts have a banged-up quarterback and running back, New York Giants star wideout Malik Nabers has already been ruled out due to a concussion, as has Texans running back Joe Mixon, who is still dealing with an ankle issue.

Below, we will break down every NFL team's final injury report.

Moses, the Jets' right tackle, is not ready to return to the lineup just yet due to his knee injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Friday but tried to work as a limited participant on Thursday. Mosley will miss another game due to his toe injury. He was limited in practice all week. Aaron Rodgers was listed on the Jets' injury report with a knee issue, but he was a full participant in practice and carries no game designation into Sunday.

The Vikings' usual TE1 is not ready to make his 2024 debut. But he was a limited participant in practice on Friday.

Baltimore opened Maulet's practice window this week, but he is not going to make his return against Cincinnati, with the club ruling him out for Week 5. Meanwhile, Ali, Harty, and Vorhees were all listed as questionable but logged a full practice on Friday.

Rankins is doubtful to play after missing practice all week. While Hilton is questionable, he missed all week as well. As for Murphy, he was a full participant in every practice session and could make his 2024 debut this Sunday.

The Panthers will be missing some key starters on defense vs. the Bears, as linebackers Jewell and Thompson have already been ruled out. Thompson will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to his Achilles injury. Defensive tackle Tuttle is questionable to return to the field this week, as he was limited in practice with his foot injury. The Panthers have quietly had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL this season, but not having Hunt in the lineup due to his hip injury would be notable.

Pickens and Smith did not practice all week, so it was no surprise when they were ruled out. Carter and Jenkins, who are both dealing with rib injuries and listed as questionable to play, did not practice on Wednesday but were limited on Thursday and Friday.

The Colts have officially ruled out Taylor for Week 5 as he continues to deal with a high ankle sprain. In his absence, Trey Sermon should see the bulk of the carries. Under center, Indy has listed Richardson as questionable due to his oblique injury. If he is ultimately a no-go, veteran Joe Flacco would get the starting nod.

Every player the Jaguars listed as questionable was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday, which is an encouraging sign. That includes Hines-Allen, who'll still need to clear concussion protocol before suiting up on Sunday.

After not practicing throughout the week, Buffalo has ruled out Shakir, who has proven to be a go-to option in the passing game. Meanwhile, Bernard and Johnson were both limited throughout the week, leaving the door open for them to play this weekend.

Mixon did not practice at all this week, so Houston officially ruling him out for Week 5 shouldn't come as too much of a shock. The same can be said for Barnett. Along the offensive line, Howard popped up on the report on Thursday and did not practice Friday, so he is trending in the wrong direction despite his questionable status.

Njoku has a shot to play in Week 5, with the Browns listing him as questionable after easing his practice load throughout the week. The tight end is working his way back from an ankle injury he suffered against Dallas in Week 1. At the tackle spot, both Conklin and Wills are questionable after both posting back-to-back days as a limited participant at practice.

Washington did see Robinson Jr. return to practice on a limited basis on Friday, opening the door slightly for him to play in Week 5. Coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Robinson will be a game-time decision. Also in the backfield, back Austin Ekeler carries no designation after fully participating on both Thursday and Friday.

Running back Raheem Mostert has been removed from the injury report and carries no designation entering Week 5, meaning he will play on Sunday. Beckham Jr. also logged a full week of practice, so he is on track to possibly make his Dolphins debut in this matchup. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill (personal) and Jalen Ramsey (knee) were both added to the injury report on Friday as limited participants but carry no designation.

New England is particularly banged up coming into Week 5, listing 13 players with injury designations. Among the players listed as questionable, Dugger and Osborn were the only two who did not practice on a limited basis on Friday and were held out entirely. On Saturday, the team downgraded safety Jabrill Peppers from questionable to out. On top of this group, the Patriots also placed starting center David Andrews and starting tackle Caedan Wallace on injured reserve.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride logged his second consecutive full practice on Friday and has no injury designation meaning he will play on Sunday. Prater also returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday giving him a shot for Week 5.

Kittle and Warner are two notable Niners players who returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday. They are both questionable.

The status of star pass rusher Maxx Crosby will be worth monitoring leading up to kickoff. He is officially listed as questionable for Week 5 after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday. Meanwhile, Adams, who is embroiled in trade rumors, as been ruled out, as has White.

Denver comes into Week 5 largely healthy. The lone player with an injury designation is Badie, who is ruled out after suffering a back injury in Week 4.

Green Bay may be down to notable pass catchers for this game as the club has listed both Watson and Doubs as doubtful for Sunday. Watson suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Minnesota and did not practice at all this week. Meanwhile, Doubs has not participated in the previous two days due to personal reasons.

Los Angeles has a relatively small injury report this week with Kupp still sidelined along with Murchison, who did not practice the last two days.

New York will at least be down one key starter on offense this week -- rookie sensation Nabers. The wideout is still in concussion protocol and did not practice at all this week. Meanwhile, the club is also listing starting running back Singletary as doubtful after posting a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two sessions.

Seattle's injury report was robust throughout the week but has since shrunk down to four players carrying designations into the weekend. First-round rookie defensive tackle Murphy II will be out again with a hamstring injury, while nose tackle Young is also out. Meanwhile, Mafe was limited on Friday, while Love was a full participant in practice and are both questionable.

Dallas officially ruled out Parsons, but his standing for this game was previously determined so this comes as little surprise. What was a bit more intriguing, however, was Diggs being held on Friday and is officially listed as questionable. This does seem to be precautionary as Mike McCarthy noted that he should be fine for Sunday.

After initially being listed as questionable for this Week 5 matchup due to a groin injury, the Steelers have upgraded defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi to having no injury designation. He's good to go. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's backfield takes a noticeable hit coming into Week 5 with both Patterson and Warren sidelined. Najee Harris will assume his usual starting job, but it will be first-year running back Aaron Shampklin who backs him up against Dallas. Meanwhile, Highsmith misses his second-straight game due to a groin injury.

