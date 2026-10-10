In some ways, the Las Vegas Raiders could be this year's version of the 2025 Patriots. While the undefeated start ended last week against the Chiefs, the Raiders proved they are dangerous with quarterback Kirk Cousins and have a real chance to make a playoff run.

The Patriots' 2026 season didn't get off to a solid start, with immediate questions about schedule favorability fueling last year's Super Bowl run. In 2025, their turning point ended up being an early-season win against the Buffalo Bills, and it looks like that could be the case this season, too. The Patriots went into Highmark Stadium and gave the Bills their first defeat of the year. New England now sits at 2-2, and a win against the well-performing Raiders would show the game against Buffalo was not a fluke.

The Patriots have been without AJ Brown, who suffered an injury in week one and was placed on IR. Drake Maye seemed to find a much-needed rhythm last week, with players like Efton Chism stepping up. They will need more of that this week if they want to win.

How to watch Patriots vs. Raiders:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, MA)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Patriots -3.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Raiders need to know:

Patriots O-line vs. Maxx Crosby: Crosby ranks fourth in the NFL with 25 pressures and has two sacks and a forced fumble. The Raiders are second in QB pressure rate at 35.6%. The Patriots have allowed 10 sacks so far this season. Crosby will get to Maye at least once, but keeping No. 10's jersey relatively clean will be key for the Patriots. Maye needs to keep up the confidence from last week, and to do so, he needs time to make plays happen without pressure, which is when he's been forcing bad throws that lead to turnovers.

Key injuries: The Patriots will be without cornerback Christian Gonzalez for another week. They managed to restrict Josh Allen's offense enough to get the win, even without him and Christian Barmore last week. The good news for the Patriots is that Barmore could be back from his shoulder injury. The defense will be without cornerback Carlton Davis, who is dealing with a neck injury and the offense will be without wide receiver Mack Hollins, who suffered a calf injury last week.

The Raiders getting tight Brock Bowers back has been big for the offense. He has 202 yards over the last two games. Running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle/foot) is questionable and his practice status diminished by the day. He started as a full participant on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and didn't practice on Friday.

Keys to victory: The Patriots offense has struggled with turnovers, leading the league with seven interceptions. The Raiders defense has four picks, tied for third-most in the league. The Patriots' offense will need to keep the ball secure, and the Raiders need to force turnovers. The Raiders are tied for the most passing touchdowns with 11, so it will be a challenge for the Patriots defense, especially without some key players.

Patriots vs. Raiders prediction:

Last week, I said I wished I were bold enough to pick the Patriots against the Bills, because divisional games always surprise, and I regretted not selecting them. I won't make the same mistake this week. The home team wins a close battle behind Maye's improved play and the ability to protect him enough to make some plays.

Pick: Patriots 27-24