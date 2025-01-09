The Baltimore Ravens will be without their top wide receiver when they begin the NFL playoffs against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, as head coach John Harbaugh officially ruled out Zay Flowers with a knee injury Thursday. Flowers did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Flowers injured his knee in the Week 18 finale against the Cleveland Browns. The injury could have been worst, but it will prohibit him from playing in Baltimore's postseason opener.

Flowers led Baltimore with 74 catches for 1,059 yards receiving and four touchdowns in 2024. In just his second NFL season, Flowers became the first Ravens wide receiver to ever be selected to the Pro Bowl.

Zay Flowers BAL • WR • #4 TAR 116 REC 74 REC YDs 1059 REC TD 4 FL 0

In the 34-17 victory over the Steelers in Week 16, Flowers caught five passes for a game-high 100 yards. Baltimore's offense is averaging 1.4 yards fewer per play with Flowers off the field, and his presence affects Derrick Henry's ground game as well. The Ravens' yards per rush drops from 6.4 to 4.7 when Flowers is on the sideline.

Without Flowers in the lineup, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and maybe even rookie Devontez Walker will be asked to step up for Lamar Jackson in the passing game.