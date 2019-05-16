2019 NHL Playoffs: Bruins one win away from making Stanley Cup Final
The Hurricanes have been the playoffs' Cinderella, but the clock is near midnight
The Carolina Hurricanes have had a crazy road in these playoffs. They upset the Capitals in seven games in the first round, swept the Islanders in Round 2, and now they're down 3-0 to the Bruins heading into Thursday's Game 4. It's been an onslaught from the Bruins, with Game 3 ending 2-1 in favor of Boston after two decisive wins.
Tuukka Rask has been nothing short of brilliant this postseason for the Bruins, and that trend has continued in the conference finals. He has a .944 save percentage in this series and an overall save percentage of .939 throughout the playoffs.
The Hurricanes need to generate offense from somewhere, but every game has raised more questions than answers for Carolina. The fact of the matter is, they've been outplayed this series. Though they looked competitive in Game 3, it still wasn't enough -- and that's bad news for a team that doesn't have as much talent on paper as the Bruins.
If they can stave off elimination on Thursday, there's a small chance they can turn things around. But the Bruins look like a juggernaut for the moment as they continue their quest for a cup.
Games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
NHL Playoffs for Thursday, May 16
- Game 4: Bruins vs. Hurricanes (Bruins lead 3-0), 8 p.m. | CAR -103, O/U 5.5 | Preview
