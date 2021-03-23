The Montreal Canadiens will have their next three games postponed as a result of two players entering COVIID protocols, according to an announcement from the league on Tuesday. This news comes one day after the NHL postponed Monday's game between the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers.

"Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Canadiens will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Monday, March 29," the release read.

"The Canadiens' organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies," it continued.

Sportsnet reports that the two players added to the COVID list were forwards Jesper Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia. As has been the case all season, this does not mean that either player necessarily tested positive for the respiratory disease, as they could also have been added because they came in close contact with someone who did have the virus.

The league notes that 43 games have been postponed since the season began in January, with 38 of those being because of COVID protocol -- the remaining five were because of weather issues, like the snowstorm that hit Dallas earlier this year.