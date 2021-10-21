The Devils are set to be without their best player for an unknown amount of time. The team put center Jack Hughes on the injured reserve Thursday due to a dislocated shoulder. He is out indefinitely due to the injury, and is set to be evaluated again next week.

An MRI confirmed that there was no additional damage to Hughes' shoulder and he will not require surgery. For now, the 20-year-old will continue with physical therapy, which he has already begun. Another evaluation of his injury is expected next week and by then they will know more about when he is able to return to team activities and games.

The former number one overall pick suffered the injury in the first period of Tuesday's game against the Seattle Kraken. He was pushed into the boards by Seattle defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. The Devils went on to beat the NHL's newest franchise, 4-2.

Hughes joined the Devils in 2019 when he was selected first overall. In 56 games last season he had 11 goals and 20 assists.

The Devils are currently 2-0-0. One win came thanks to Hughes and his game winner in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks. Hughes had one other goal against the Blackhawks.

The Devils' next game is Thursday against the Washington Capitals, who are 2-0-1.