The New Jersey Devils announced that they have signed star forward Timo Meier to an eight-year contract worth a total of $70.4 million. Meier was set to become a restricted free agent, but the two sides agreed to a long-term deal prior to July 1.

Meier, who was acquired by the Devils from the San Jose Sharks prior to the 2023 trade deadline, is coming off a career-year in which he scored 40 goals. In his 21 regular season games with New Jersey last year, he scored nine goals in 21 games, and he added four points in 11 playoff games.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said the franchise is excited to keep Meier around as it builds toward its goal of winning another Stanley Cup.

"We were excited to acquire Timo at the deadline, but it's an even greater feeling knowing that he'll be here for the next eight seasons," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "Timo's unique blend of style of play, goal-scoring ability, and physical presence will prove valuable for us. In talking with him, Timo realized, and I always believed, that this is the right place for him as a player and a person. We've locked up another piece of our young core that is looking to take that next step together for greater success."

Meier was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and he blossomed into a star with the Sharks. In just his third NHL season, Meier scored 30 goals, and he has been one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league ever since. In his 472 career games, Meier has totaled 163 goals and 167 assists for 330 points.

Now that Meier is signed for the foreseeable future, New Jersey boasts one of the best forward groups in the NHL. The Devils already had Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier under contract through the 2026-27 season, but Fitzgerald has been busy loading up with more elite talent.

Just one day before the Devils signed Meier, they acquired winger Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames. Toffoli is coming off a 34-goal season, and he gives head coach Lindy Ruff yet another weapon up front.