Flames vs. Ducks odds, line: 2020 NHL picks, Feb. 17 predictions from advanced computer model

The Calgary Flames attempt to put an end to their struggles at home when they face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. The opening faceoff from Scotiabank Saddledome is set for 4 p.m. ET. Calgary (30-24-6) has dropped five consecutive contests on its own rink (0-4-1), last winning there on Jan. 11 against Edmonton. The latest setback came on Saturday, when the Flames were trounced 8-4 by Chicago for their second loss in three overall games.

Anaheim (24-27-7) is coming off its second straight road victory, a 5-1 triumph at Vancouver on Sunday. The Ducks have lost four of their last five meetings with the Flames, including a 6-0 setback at home on Thursday, and has scored just one goal in each of its last two visits to the Saddledome. Calgary is the -203 favorite on the money line in the latest Flames vs. Ducks odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is 5.5.

Flames vs. Ducks spread: Calgary -1.5

Flames vs. Ducks over-under: 5.5 goals

Flames vs. Ducks money line: Calgary -203, Anaheim +170

CGY: Flames have surrendered a goal on their first shot allowed nine times this season

ANA: C Adam Henrique has reached 20 goals in four of his last five campaigns

Why the Flames have value

The model knows that Elias Lindholm has been on fire of late, scoring five goals during his three-game streak while collecting 12 points (seven tallies) on his 10-game run. The 25-year-old Swedish center has joined Doug Gilmour (1988-89 & 1989-90) as the only Flames to posted point streaks of at least 10 games in each of their first two seasons with the club.

Lindholm, who has matched the career high in goals (team-high 27) he set last season, also leads Calgary with eight power-play tallies. He is tied with Matthew Tkachuk for second on the Flames with 48 points -- one behind Johnny Gaudreau, who has notched seven assists in his last five contests.

Why the Ducks have value

Even so, there's no guarantee Calgary is the best value on the Flames vs. Ducks money line. Anaheim finally may have solved its problems on the power play as it converted both of its opportunities in the victory over the Canucks. The Ducks had entered the contest 1-for-21 over their previous eight games and tied for last in the league on the man advantage but climbed to 28th (15.1 percent) with Sunday's effort.

Henrique recorded his fourth two-goal performance of the season in the win over Vancouver, giving him three tallies and five points over his last four outings. Derek Grant also has been heating up for the Ducks as he has four goals in his last seven games to increase his season total to 14 -- nearly half of his career total of 30 in 254 NHL contests.

