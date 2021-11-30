Forward Jack Hughes has signed an eight-year contract extension to remain with the New Jersey Devils. Hughes' contract will have an average annual value of $8 million.

Hughes was slated to become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

"I'm so excited to sign this deal for myself and for my family," Hughes said in a press release. "I love being in New Jersey and I love playing in New Jersey. I wouldn't want to play anywhere else, and we are really building something special. I believe in what we are doing here, and we have a great chance to be successful for a long time. This contract shows that this team is extremely invested in me and I'm also really dedicated to this organization. I want to thank Tom Fitzgerald, David Blitzer, Josh Harris, and everyone with the New Jersey Devils for this opportunity."

Hughes' extension comes on the same day that he will return to the Devils lineup. The star center was on injured reserve after suffering dislocated shoulder against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 19 and has missed the last 17 games.

Hughes figures to reclaim his spot on the Devils' top line alongside Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha.

In two games prior to the injury, Hughes registered two goals and an assist. He produced a highlight-reel, overtime game-winner against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Devils' season opener. During the 2020-21 season, Hughes scored 11 goals and recorded 20 assists in 56 games.

Hughes has accumulated 55 points (20 goals and 35 assists) in his three professional seasons.