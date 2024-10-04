The stage is set for the 2024 NHL Global Series, which will kick off the 2024-25 season with a Friday matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils. Friday's tilt kicks off a two-game stint at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. These Eastern Conference foes are looking to open up their seasons on a high note after they finished sixth and seventh in their respective divisions last season, both missing the playoffs. Luke Hughes (shoulder) and Brett Pesce (fibula) are out for New Jersey.

Opening face-off is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Jersey is the -149 favorite (risk $149 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Sabres vs. Devils odds. Buffalo is listed as the +125 underdog, and the over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, with the Under shaded to -122.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sabres vs. Devils in this NHL Global Series 2024 matchup. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Devils vs. Sabres:

Sabres vs. Devils money line: New Jersey -149, Buffalo +125

Sabres vs. Devils puck line: New Jersey -1.5 (+161)

Sabres vs. Devils over/under: 6.5 goals

BUF: Alex Tuch led the team last year in overall points (59) and Tage Thompson led in total goals (29)

NJD: Jesper Bratt led the team last in goals (56) and points (83) and Timo Meier led in assists (28)

Why you should back the Devils

The Devils are hoping that new head coach Sheldon Keefe can inject some life into a Devils team that was projected to be a Stanley Cup contender last season but finished near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Friday has the potential to be a good starting point since New Jersey has bested Buffalo in four of the last six meetings between the teams.



Top-line center Jack Hughes has seven goals, eight assists and a plus-2 in 16 career games against the Sabres, while projected linemate Jesper Bratt has registered eight goals, 16 assists and a plus-nine in 24 career games against Buffalo. Add Timo Meier's physical style of play, and New Jersey's top line could lead the way to a victory on Friday.

Why you should back the Sabres

Buffalo is banking on bounce-back seasons from most of its forward arsenal, from Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch on the top line to Jason Zucker and Jordan Greenway in the bottom six. The fourth-line combo of Beck Malenstyn, Sam Lafferty and Nicolas Aube-Kubel has looked good ahead of the regular season, and continued production in Prague could help give the Sabres some much-needed scoring depth.



The Sabres will also bank on the Devils giving up goals like they did last season. New Jersey was 26th in goals-against, allowing 281 total goals at a 3.4 per-game clip. This accounted for their minus-17 goal differential last season, and the Sabres can pull off the upset if they can get an early jump on New Jersey's defense.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 6.3 combined goals.

