Sharks' Joe Thornton becomes 14th player to record 1,500 points
The forward reached the historic milestone against the Flames
Joe Thornton has put together a Hall of Fame career during his 22 years in the NHL. On Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks center etched his name into the record books with yet another accomplishment.
During the third period against the Calgary Flames, Thornton assisted on Kevin Lablanc's goal to give the Sharks a 3-1 lead. In doing so, Thornton became the 14th player in NHL history to record 1,500 points over the course of his career and accomplished the feat in his 1,620th career game.
With Thornton joining the 1,500-point club, he is a member of some very elite company.
Thornton is within 90 points of legends Phil Esposito and Ray Bourque, who both spent the majority of their careers with the Boston Bruins. The Sharks forward trails Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey by just 31 points for the 13th-most points in league history.
Thornton may not be the player that he used to be, but he's still very productive. While he has just two goals during the 2019-20 season, Thornton has recorded 20 assists, which averages out to nearly a full point per contest.
In addition, Thornton has tallied 415 goals and 1,085 assists during his 22-year career. Thornton also has the seventh-most assists in NHL history.
