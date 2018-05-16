The Jonah Keri Podcast: Dave Lozo

Jonah Keri talks to VICE Sports hockey writer Dave Lozo

jonah-keri-podcast-dave-loz.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri heads to the penalty box with VICE Sports hockey writer Dave Lozo on who to root for in the NHL playoffs; Alex Ovechkin's undeserved bad rap; the resurrection of Marc-Andre Fleury; the U.S.-Canada hockey rivalry; League of Leagues trash talk; being in a fantasy league with a WWE superstar; the fascinating but also scary world of sports journalism, and much more! 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

