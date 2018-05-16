The Jonah Keri Podcast: Dave Lozo

In this episode: Jonah Keri heads to the penalty box with VICE Sports hockey writer Dave Lozo on who to root for in the NHL playoffs; Alex Ovechkin's undeserved bad rap; the resurrection of Marc-Andre Fleury; the U.S.-Canada hockey rivalry; League of Leagues trash talk; being in a fantasy league with a WWE superstar; the fascinating but also scary world of sports journalism, and much more!

