The Jonah Keri Podcast: Greg Wyshynski

Jonah Keri plays an afternoon of shinny with ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshynski

On this episode: Jonah Keri plays an afternoon of shinny with ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshynski on the people you meet in Bristol; the meteoric rise of the Vegas Golden Knights; if NHL fans are ready for a world in which the Calgary Flames become a dynasty; the blood, sweat, and tears behind community journalism; the joys of being an OG sports blogger; the pluses and minuses of the NHL's salary system; Greg's excellent podcast Puck Soup; that time he caught the attention of Breitbart, and much more!

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories