The Jonah Keri Podcast: Greg Wyshynski
Jonah Keri plays an afternoon of shinny with ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshynski
On this episode: Jonah Keri plays an afternoon of shinny with ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshynski on the people you meet in Bristol; the meteoric rise of the Vegas Golden Knights; if NHL fans are ready for a world in which the Calgary Flames become a dynasty; the blood, sweat, and tears behind community journalism; the joys of being an OG sports blogger; the pluses and minuses of the NHL's salary system; Greg's excellent podcast Puck Soup; that time he caught the attention of Breitbart, and much more!
-
