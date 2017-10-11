The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ron MacLean
Jonah Keri talks to with Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean
In this episode: Jonah Keri drops the puck with Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean about listening; studying ethics; Ron's start as a high school student on adult contemporary radio; nationalism in Olympic coverage; Wayne Gretzky and Canadian identity; Don Cherry and hosting Hockey Night in Canada for over 30 years; changes in hockey's economics and game play; concussions; Connor McDavid and Bobby Orr; Ron's favorite interviews; making mistakes on the air; legacy; and Ron's Life Tips.
