The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are set to begin in July after being postponed from last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the action of the main events drawing near, fans will be able to keep up with everything that leads up to the Olympics. The U.S. Olympic trials will began on June 6 and will last in various sports across multiple cities until June 27.

U.S. Olympic trials schedule

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials: June 6-13, Indianapolis

June 6-13, Indianapolis U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: June 4-7 (Wave I), June 13-20 (Wave II), Omaha, Neb.

June 4-7 (Wave I), June 13-20 (Wave II), Omaha, Neb. U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: June 18-27, Eugene, Ore.

June 18-27, Eugene, Ore. U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials: June 24-27, St. Louis

Following the trials, the Olympics will begin on July 21 and last until August 8.

Olympic schedule

First Events: July 21-22. Women's football and softball will kick off group stage competition. The first event will be a softball match between Australia and Japan on July 21

July 23 - Opening ceremonies: July 23, 6:55 a.m. ET

July 24 - Day 1 Headline Events: Men's cycling road race, men's sabre in fencing, 3-on-3 basketball makes its Olympic debut

July 25 - Day 2 Headline Events: First swimming finals, skateboarding makes Olympics debut

July 26 - Day 3 Headline Events: Women's 400m freestyle, men's 4x100m freestyle relay, men's gymnastics

July 27 - Day 4 Headline Events: Women's gymnastics team final, men's 100m backstroke, women's 100m breaststroke, first Olympic softball final since 2008

July 28 - Day 5 Headline Events: Olympic surfing medals pending weather, women's 200m freestyle, men's gymnastics all-around final

July 29 - Day 6 Headline Events: Simone Biles' chance to become the first woman to repeat as Olympic all-around champion since 1968. In swimming, Caleb Dressel could take aim at a world record in the 100m freestyle, while Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel may be part of the 4x200m freestyle relay.

July 30 - Day 7 Headline Events: Women's rowing, BMX racing, women's 100m freestyle final

July 31 - Day 8 Headline Events: Women's track and field 100m, women's tennis singles final, men's 100m butterfly, women's 100m freestyle

August 1 - Day 9 Headline Events: Men's track and field 100m, men's swimming medley replay artistic gymnastics event finals

August 2 - Day 10 Headline Events: Wrestling, women's 100m hurdles, women's floor exercise

August 3 - Day 11 Headline Events: Final day of artistic gymnastics, women's long jump, women's 400m hurdles

August 4 - Day 12 Headline Events: Men's track and field 200m and 800m, women's 400m hurdles, weightlifting concludes

August 5 - Day 13 Headline Events: Men's track and field 400m and 100m hurdles, men's park skateboarding, women's canoe spring

August 6 - Day 14 Headline Events: Women's soccer, women's beach volleyball

August 7 - Day 15 Headline Events: Men's basketball final, Women's water polo final, baseball final, last full day of competition

August 8 - Day 16: Headline Events Olympic marathon, women's basketball final, closing ceremonies