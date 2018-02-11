Winter Olympics 2018 Medal Tracker: Will Team USA win its first medal tonight?
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
The first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics came early Saturday, and South Korea also picked up its first gold in short-track speed skating. Now the big question: who will be the first American athlete to hit the podium for Team USA? Redmond Gerard has a good shot on Saturday night -- early Sunday in South Korea -- to do just that after qualifying for the men's slopestyle final.
On Saturday in South Korea, Lim Hyo-jun crossed the line first in the men's 1,500-meter short track, setting off a huge roar from the home crowd. The first gold medal of the entire 2018 Winter Olympics went to Sweden after Charlotte Kalla pulled away from the pack in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon for a winning time of 40:44.9.
Norwegian Marit Bjørgen earned silver, her 11th Olympic medal, and Krista Parmakoski of Finland won bronze. Bjørgen's silver-medal time was 40:52.7, followed by Parmakoski at 40:55.0. American Jessie Diggins finished fith in 40:59.6.
How many medals will U.S. athletes bring home from Pyeongchang? According to the Wall Street Journal, it's going to be the United States vs. Norway for the largest medal haul. Team USA should bag some medals on Saturday with the men set to compete in snowboard slopestyle, an event in which the U.S., Canada and Norway are favored heavily. Here's a rundown of who and how to watch on Day 2 of the Olympics.
Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.
The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
