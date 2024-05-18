The chase for the UEFA Europa Conference League will be Manchester United's focus on Sunday when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day of the Premier League season.

United are in eighth place and are just three points behind sixth-place Chelsea, but will need favors to best the Blues. If they beat 10th-place Brighton, United will need Chelsea to lose to Bournemouth and will need to overcome the +16 goal differential advantage the Blues boast. It could require a further eight-goal swing if Newcastle United enter the picture, though. They are tied on points with United and if they beat Brentford and Chelsea lose, the Magpies will have the goal differential advantage.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, May 19 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: American Express Stadium -- Brighton and Hove, England

American Express Stadium -- Brighton and Hove, England TV: CNBC | Live stream : Fubo (Try for free)

CNBC | : Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Brighton and Hove Albion +110; Draw +310; Manchester United +200

Storylines

United's chaotic season hit a surprising high on Wednesday when they snapped a three-game winless run with a 3-2 victory over Newcastle. The game may have featured their trademark instability in defense, but Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund helped United snap a two-game scoreless streak.

It might breathe new life into United with just two games to go, including next week's FA Cup final against Manchester City, especially when they need a result to even be in the hunt for Europe. Their chances are near zero to finish sixth, chiefly because the goal difference will be hard to overcome, but finding good form on Sunday means they might be able to demonstrate something at Wembley Stadium next week, where a trophy -- and a Europa League berth is on the line.

United's biggest problem, though, is that they are as inconsistent as it gets. Wednesday's win was only their second in their last nine in the league, and though they have scored 16 times during that stretch, they let in 19 goals along the way. There's little time left to fix the problem, so their ability to survive their major shortcoming will be something to keep an eye on against Brighton.

Prediction

Brighton have taken their foot off the gas a bit in recent weeks so they might not pose the biggest threat to United, but the Red Devils' tendency to concede means they will not make it easy for themselves even off the back of a big win. Pick: Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 2