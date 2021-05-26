Antonio Conte is out at Inter Milan. Despite Inter's historic season, breaking Juventus's strangle hold at the top of Serie A, the manager was not happy with the prospects for future investment in the club. Inter's need to sell €80 million worth players this summer was the final straw in the contentious relationship between Conte and Inter management. CBS soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Inter are in advanced talks with Simone Inzaghi to replace Conte.

Conte will, one of the most accomplished managers in the European game, leaves after only two seasons, one of them a title. He will add this Scudetto to a resume that includes titles with both Juventus and Chelsea as well as a successful stint managing the Italian national side. Inter are set to pay him €7 million of the €12 million remaining on his contract.

Inter now turn to the task of replacing Conte, and Romano reports that after Massimiliano Allegri agreed to terms to return to Juventus, Simone Inzaghi of Lazio is the leading candidate to take over the role.

Inter Milan dominated Serie A this season, playing an attacking style of soccer which saw them win the league by a whopping 12 points over crosstown rival AC Milan. The sides 89 goals were bested only by Atalanta's 90 and their 35 goals conceded was the best defensive record in the league. Conte's side broke Juventus's stranglehold on Serie A, ending the team's nine year run of winning the league and is Inter's first Scudetto since the team's treble winning 2009-10 season under Jose Mourinho.