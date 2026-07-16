Conor McGregor's return at UFC 329 draws nearly 16 million viewers to Paramount+ in U.S. and Latin America

Coming off the huge event that was UFC Freedom 250 in June, the promotion managed to outdo itself with its next numbered event. Conor McGregor and Max Holloway's fight at UFC 329 drew the most concurrent streams for any live event exclusive to Paramount+.

On Thursday, Paramount+ released the Nielsen and Adobe Analytics for UFC 329's viewership in the United States and Latin America. UFC 329 reached 15.9 million combined viewers, with 14.3 million from the U.S. UFC 329 surpassed UFC Freedom 250 in peak concurrent streams, which topped at 8.3 million compared to 7.9 million for the White House event.

Generally speaking, long main events perform better as fans have time to tune in for the marquee spectacle. UFC 329 was not afforded that opportunity after a leg injury spoiled McGregor's return after just 69 seconds in the Octagon.

There was great interest surrounding McGregor's return. The biggest star in MMA history had been absent for five years after breaking his left leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier. McGregor walked into the same venue he hobbled out of in 2019. Unfortunately, this time his right leg was compromised seconds into his return. Holloway, whom McGregor had defeated in 2013, was awarded a first-round TKO win.

McGregor has since requested that the result be overturned to a no contest, but he's not likely to succeed in that endeavor.

UFC events now occupy six of the top 10 peak concurrent events on Paramount+. UFC 329 and UFC Freedom 250 are number two and three, respectively. Also making the list are UFC 324 (No. 4), UFC 328 (No. 5), UFC 326 (No. 8), and UFC 325 (No. 9).