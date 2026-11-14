Josh Hokit is making noise in New York City. Hokit could go from UFC debutant to heavyweight champion in 12 months, but he's got a large obstacle to overcome in defending champion Ciryl Gane. Their clash headlines UFC 334 on Saturday.

The UFC heavyweight championship headlines the promotion's annual visit to Madison Square Garden. Hokit is white-hot, but Gane knows all too well how quickly one can fall from grace. It took Gane four attempts to become undisputed champion. He faced an elite crop in that time: Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira. For Hokit, the NFL alum turned prizefighter, it's an accelerated run into the biggest fight of his life.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 334 for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Speaking of big fights, Saturday's co-main event is among the most important women's MMA fights in history. There's enough gold between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes to stock Midtown Manhattan's Diamond District. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, defends the UFC women's bantamweight title against former two-division UFC champion Nunes.

Plenty of other big fights and notable names are spread across the card, including Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson's retirement bout, which will stream live on Paramount+.

Amanda Nunes vows to reclaim her throne at UFC 334 and fight until her body quits: 'I'm here to stay' Shakiel Mahjouri

Here's how you can catch all the action on the loaded fight card on Saturday night from New York City.

What time does UFC 334 start tonight?

The first fight of the night is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Things get underway with a pre-show at 4 p.m. ET on Paramount+. The main card will kick off at 9 p.m. ET with five fights scheduled to take place.

What's the full schedule and fight card for UFC 334?

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Nov. 13)

Where to watch UFC 334 live tonight

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City

Start times: Early prelims at 5 p.m. | Prelims at 7 p.m. | Main card at 9 p.m.

Where is the UFC 334 fight location?

UFC 334 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York. It's the 10th anniversary of the first time UFC was allowed to occur at "The World's Most Famous Arena" following a ban on the sport until 2016.

Where are Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit in the UFC heavyweight rankings?

Ciryl Gane currently holds the heavyweight championship. Champions are listed above the divisional rankings. Josh Hokit currently ranked No. 5 in the division behind Tom Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich.

Who is predicted to win each UFC 334 bout?

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for each bout on the main card from analyst Brian Campbell, writer Brent Brookhouse, writer Shakiel Mahjouri, "Deep Waters" producer Michael Mormile and editor Brandon Wise.

When is the next UFC numbered event?

UFC returns to Las Vegas on Dec. 12 for UFC 335 with another loaded fight card. In the main event, Charles Oliveira is scheduled to defend the ceremonial "BMF" title against Diego Lopes. In the co-main event, former two-division champion Alex Pereira looks for his first win at heavyweight against top contender Sergei Pavlovich.