NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 3 results, live recap, grades, highlights, updates
Live NXT results as the WWE brand invades the Barclays Center once again before SummerSlam
The 17th NXT TakeOver and ninth away from Full Sail University goes down Saturday night as the promotion returns to the Barclays Center for the third time in as many years. One night before SummerSlam, NXT's best will take center stage in Brooklyn, New York, in an attempt to tear the house down once again.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way beginning at 8 p.m. ET when the action begins live. The pre-show starts one hour earlier at 7 p.m., though no matches are expected to take place at that time.
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 3 matches
- NXT Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- NXT Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon
- NXT Tag Team Championship: Authors of Pain (c) vs. SAnitY
- Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 3 results
Andrade "Cien" Almas def. Johnny Gargano via pinfall: Talk about a physical and high-energy match to get the Brooklyn crowd going wild early. Did I mention physical? Gargano's aerial tactics were perfectly complimented by Almas' stiff strikes throughout. The two put on a fun sequence of near falls late in the match that had the crowd on its feet. After Gargano kicked out of Almas' running knee finisher into the corner, he countered by launching Almas face first into the second turnbuckle. But just as Gargano went for the finish, Almas' manager, Zelina Vega, perfectly distracted him by tossing a #DIY T-shirt at his chest. Gargano's momentary lapse of attention gave Almas an opportunity to take him down and hit the La Sombra hammerlock DDT for the 1-2-3. Grade: B+
In the skybox -- Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan: The general managers of Raw and SmackDown Live were shown hanging out with some NXT superstars not on the TakeOver show. Presumably the wrestlers were pitching their services on the main roster.
NXT Tag Team Championship -- Authors of Pain (c) vs. SAnitY: Live now.
