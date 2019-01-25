WWE Royal Rumble 2019 stage: Setup, design beginning to take shape inside Chase Field
The design inside the baseball stadium already looks to be promising
The 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble event comes to us this Sunday in Phoenix, and every year, the annual WWE January offering gets bigger and bigger as one of the best cards of the entire year. Sometimes, though, a unique venue can make a prominent WWE event feel even more special, and that is exactly the case with the 2019 Royal Rumble, which is set to take place inside Chase Field, home of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks.
Since the announcement last year that the 2019 Royal Rumble would be held inside the baseball facility, folks began to wonder just what the setup would look like. As is evidenced by WrestleMania every single year, anytime that WWE runs a card inside a stadium setting, the company tends to blow fans away with the stage design the production crew is able to come up with.
With just a few days until the Royal Rumble and WWE invade Chase Field, photos of the setup are beginning to emerge online. You can have a look at how the Royal Rumble stage is shaping up throughout the weekend below.
What has been rumored for a long time and seemingly confirmed by WWE champion Daniel Bryan just last week has most certainly been confirmed with the first photo above. When the wrestlers emerge for competition on Sunday, they'll be doing so right from the dugout -- which, quite frankly, is the only way it should be done inside a baseball stadium.
The Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show beginning the festivities two hours prior at 5 p.m.
-
2019 WWE Royal Rumble predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the Royal Rumble event on Sunday in Phoenix
-
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix predictions
Taking a closer look at every match on the NXT TakeOver: Phoenix card this Saturday night
-
Ronda Rousey WWE contract status update
Rousey may take a break from WWE, but it does not appear she's anywhere near done wrestlin...
-
2019 Royal Rumble betting odds
A look at the betting favorites to emerge victorious in the Rumble bouts on Sunday
-
2019 WWE Royal Rumble matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of this year's Royal Rumble event in Phoenix
-
SD recap: Final Royal Rumble builds
The Royal Rumble is up next after the go-home edition of SmackDown Live