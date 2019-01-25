WWE Royal Rumble 2019 stage: Setup, design beginning to take shape inside Chase Field

The 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble event comes to us this Sunday in Phoenix, and every year, the annual WWE January offering gets bigger and bigger as one of the best cards of the entire year. Sometimes, though, a unique venue can make a prominent WWE event feel even more special, and that is exactly the case with the 2019 Royal Rumble, which is set to take place inside Chase Field, home of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks.

Since the announcement last year that the 2019 Royal Rumble would be held inside the baseball facility, folks began to wonder just what the setup would look like. As is evidenced by WrestleMania every single year, anytime that WWE runs a card inside a stadium setting, the company tends to blow fans away with the stage design the production crew is able to come up with.

With just a few days until the Royal Rumble and WWE invade Chase Field, photos of the setup are beginning to emerge online. You can have a look at how the Royal Rumble stage is shaping up throughout the weekend below.

First look at the Royal Rumble stage. Wrestlers entering from the dugout, which is covered by video screens, with a curved walkway to the ring and a tron above the ring.#WWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ZaXaCT7PwR — Kenton (@Kenton_la) January 25, 2019

(#The434) pic.twitter.com/xWjs6xiRTt — ハングマン (@xRobsonHD) January 25, 2019

What has been rumored for a long time and seemingly confirmed by WWE champion Daniel Bryan just last week has most certainly been confirmed with the first photo above. When the wrestlers emerge for competition on Sunday, they'll be doing so right from the dugout -- which, quite frankly, is the only way it should be done inside a baseball stadium.

The Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show beginning the festivities two hours prior at 5 p.m.