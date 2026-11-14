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WWE SmackDown results, live updates, grades for Nov. 13 as John Cena returns, Finn Balor battles Gunther

Cena returns to his old stomping grounds ahead of the John Cena Classic

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John Cena returns to the brand that made him a superstar. Cena is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown on Friday ahead of the John Cena Classic.

The 17-time world champion will appear on SmackDown to promote his new legacy. The inaugural John Cena Classic will take place at Walt Disney World on Dec. 14, 364 days after Cena's retirement match against Gunther. The exhibition tournament pits main roster superstars against NXT hopefuls. A fan poll will determine which talents most deserve to be crowned the inaugural men's and women's champions. 

Also on Friday, Finn Balor and Gunther look to settle their differences after coming to blows in recent weeks. Balor emerged as "The Demon" after dealing with Gunther's antics. 

Plus, the tag team titles are on the line when champions The MFTS take on Bakusai. SmackDown is also advertising an appearance by Tiffany Stratton. "Tiffy Time" will be remembered for its betrayal, after Stratton took the WWE women's championship off her best friend Chelsea Green at Crown Jewel.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • John Cena discusses the John Cena Classic
  • Finn Balor faces off with Gunther
  • WWE Tag Team Championships -- MFTs (c) (Tama and Talla Tonga) vs. Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki)
  • Jacy Jayne takes on Charlotte Flair
  • Tiffany Stratton celebrates WWE women's title win
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November 14, 2026, 12:13 AM
Nov. 13, 2026, 7:13 pm EST
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