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WWE SmackDown results, live updates and grades for Oct. 30 as Sami Zayn, Chelsea Green defend their titles

Zayn and Green's Crown Jewel championship matches hinge on their WWE title defenses on Friday

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1 min read

Danhausen is handing out tricks and treats for "Danhausen's Very Nice, Very Evil WWE SmackDown." The blue brand gets a new coat of paint with plenty of gold as Sami Zayn, Chelsea Green and Rey Fenix defend their titles.

Undisputed WWE champion Zayn is being put through the wringer ahead of a potential match with world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Zayn survived a surprise title defense against Je'Von Evans on Raw. Now he must protect his title against Trick Williams before he can think about Crown Jewel.

Green faces the same dilemma. Her opportunity to compete for the women's Crown Jewel championship hinges on defeating Nikki Bella in a WWE women's title match on Friday. Women's world champion Liv Morgan, who will face the winner next week, escaped Monday's title defense against Becky Lynch after Judgment Day forced a disqualification to keep the belt on her.

Completing the trio of title matches advertised for Friday is Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Starks for the AAA cruiserweight championship.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • Undisputed WWE Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams
  • WWE Women's Championship -- Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nikki Bella
  • AAA Cruiserweight Championship -- Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Starks
  • Danhausen presents "Danhausen's Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown"
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