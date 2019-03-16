AAF Week 6 scores, highlights, updates: Express, Stallions seeking much-needed win
Stay up to date on all the latest stories for Week 6 in the AAF
Week 6 of the AAF season gets underway Saturday and the tension is starting to become palpable as every game carries more and more weight.
First up are the Memphis Express and Salt Lake Stallions, both of whom are looking for a much-needed win (here's how to watch all four games this weekend). While both teams sit at 1-4 and at the bottom of their respective divisions, their records don't quite translate to how competitive they've been in the past several weeks. And with the playoff race starting to heat up, neither side can afford any more losses.
Following that is a perfect game for some #AAFterDark action between two of the highest-scoring offenses in the Alliance: Arizona and Orlando. The Apollos are heavy favorites at 9.5 points, but the Hotshots have the offense to make things interesting.
CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, highlights and updates from Saturday's action.
Scores
Memphis Express at Salt Lake Stallions -- 4 p.m. ET
Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos -- 8 p.m. ET
Express' leading pass rusher out vs. Stallions
Memphis enters an important road game vs. the Stallions on Saturday without top pass rusher Corey Vereen, who was one of the top performers in Week 4 in the Express' win over San Diego. Vereen, who leads the team with four sacks, is inactive. Vereen has been battling a knee injury for a couple of weeks now and had full participation during Friday's practice. However, he wasn't healthy enough to give it a go against the Stallions.
