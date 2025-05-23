The New York Knicks were stunned on their own court on Wednesday night by the Indiana Pacers. Despite trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton forced overtime, and the Pacers stole Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden. New York will be desperate to claim Game 2 before heading to Indiana, but can Jalen Brunson and the Knicks pull it off?

Here's a look at the best NBA bets today for Knicks-Pacers from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers, 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Pacers +6

Myles Turner Over 5.5 rebounds (3.5 stars out of 5)

The dynamic of the series turned on its head after the Pacers' overtime victory in Game 1. But the result may not have been completely shocking -- Indiana is a deep, relentless team built to outlast the opposition. How the Pacers got there (Nesmith's absurd Stephen Curry impression in the fourth quarter) may have been out of the ordinary, but Indiana has the capacity to absorb haymakers and keep rolling. The Knicks will be hungry to strike back on Friday, but the model expects the Pacers to once again keep pace, with Indiana covering in 57% of its simulations.

The model isn't over the moon about any of the NBA player props for tonight's game, with none of them rated higher than 3.5/5, but one of its favorites is Myles Turner's rebounds line. The Pacers big man has become known for his 3-point shooting ability, but the model expects Turner to mix it up in the paint too. It's forecasting 7.4 rebounds for Turner, well clear of the 5.5-board line. He's cleared 5.5 rebounds in three of his last five games.

The Knicks are 6-point home favorites and -251 (wager $251 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Pacers are +204 (wager $100 to win $204). The total is 224.5, with the Over and the Under both at -110.

Today's featured promo

