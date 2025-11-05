Wednesday is the eve of NFL Week 10 commencing as the Broncos and Raiders will face off on 'Thursday Night Football.' While you can already make NFL player props across the best DFS apps for that contest, you can also make picks for Wednesday sporting events. Whether you prefer the hardwood and the NBA, the ice and the NHL, or the amateur ranks with college football and basketball, any of these can be wagered on with the help of the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS. It incentivizes you to make prop picks as this Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Wednesday, November 5

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for November 5

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

C Nikola Jokic, Nuggets, 24.5 points - More

Jokic is averaging a triple-double and leading the league in assists, but he still can take over a game via his own shot. He dropped a season high of 34 points in his last game as Denver will host the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The three-time MVP had 30 points the last time the Nuggets hosted the Heat, as the model projects him to have 26.2 points on average on Wednesday. Select it at Betr:

QB Geno Smith, Raiders, 212.5 passing yards - Less

While Smith lit up Jacksonville's 27th-ranked passing defense on Sunday for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns, he'll have to face Denver's No. 6 passing defense on 'Thursday Night Football'. The Broncos lead the NFL in sacks, have allowed the second-lowest completion percentage and have given up the third-lowest passer rating. The model projects Smith to have just 185 yards through the air. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

RB RJ Harvey, Broncos, 22.5 rushing yards - More

The Raiders have allowed 150-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games, despite facing two teams who rank outside the top 10 in rushing offense. That's not the case with Denver, whose offense revolves around the ground game as the Broncos have the league's No. 7 rushing offense. Harvey has 5 touchdowns over his last three games, so he's clearly a big part of the offensive game plan as he's projected to have 30 rushing yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.