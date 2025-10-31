Friday is more than just Halloween, as it's a day jam-packed with sports action and loads of betting opportunities on many of the best DFS apps. There's Game 6 of the World Series, the start of the NBA Cup, three NHL contests and three FBS games as well. Thus, the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS comes at an opportune time, and this promotion isn't just limited to the day's sports as you could also make prop picks on the upcoming NFL games. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

Best Betr Picks for October 31

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers, 5.5 strikeouts - More

The Dodgers ace is coming off back-to-back complete games with at least seven strikeouts in each. He fanned eight Blue Jays in Game 2 and averaged 6.7 strikeouts per start in the regular season. Expect Yamamoto's best with Los Angeles facing elimination as the model projects 6.4 strikeouts. Select it at Betr:

QB Drake Maye, Patriots, 31.5 rushing yards - More

Maye is an MVP candidate, in part, due to his rushing ability in addition to his arm. He's had 50-plus rushing yards in each of his last two games and only three quarterbacks have more rushing yards than him on the season. New England will face Atlanta on Sunday, and the Falcons have allowed both Josh Allen (42 yards) and Baker Mayfield (39 yards) to have big games on the ground. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 275.5 passing yards - Less

Kansas City takes on Buffalo in Week 9, and the Bills possess the league's No. 2 passing defense. They haven't allowed a quarterback all season to reach 275 passing yards. However, Buffalo ranks 31st in run defense, so look for the Chiefs to lean more on the ground game than their three-time Super Bowl MVP's arm. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 3.5x.

With the 2025 NFL season now rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.