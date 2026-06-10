Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for Spurs vs. Knicks, MLB, more on Wednesday, June 10

Wednesday's sports slate features a 15-game Major League Baseball schedule, along with one NBA Finals matchup, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, June 10

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, June 10

PG Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs, 15.5 points - Higher (0.88x)

Castle has gone over his points market in seven of his past 10 games when the Spurs were not favored and facing a top-third defense. The SportsLine model projects 18.2 points vs. the Knicks, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SF OG Anunoby, New York Knicks, 16.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Anunoby has gone over his points total in eight of his past 10 games, averaging 18.7 points per game over that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Anunoby to score 16.8 points against the Spurs, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks, 11.5 rebounds - Lower (0.87x)

In 17 postseason games, Towns is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game, including eight in Monday's 115-111 loss. The SportsLine model projects Towns to grab 10.9 rebounds against the Spurs, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.12x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).