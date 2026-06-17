Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, U.S. Open, MLB, more on Wednesday, June 17

The World Cup continues with four more matches on Wednesday, headlined by England vs. Croatia at 4 p.m. ET. The U.S. Open also tees off on Thursday, and there's another full day of MLB action upcoming with several getaway day games starting in the afternoon, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, June 17

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, June 17

Harry Kane, England, 0.5 goals - Higher (1.03x)

Per SportsLine's Martin Green: "Even with all the issues England is having before their first kickoff, this is still a terrifying squad loaded with some of the best talent in the entire competition. Just look at the depth and the talent on this roster. You have Harry Kane leading the charge backed by Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka." Pick it at Underdog:

Bruno Fernandes, Portugal, 0.5 goals + assists - Higher (1.06x)

"The Portuguese team should dominate possession in this game," Green said. "Vitinha and Neves are both very comfortable on the ball, and they will dictate the pace of the game. Fernandes will be full of confidence after breaking the Premier League assist record last season, and he has the quality to unlock this Congo DR defense." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Cameron Young, 20.5 U.S. Open finishing position - Better (1.04x).

Young has two wins and six top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. SportsLine's Mike McClure projects that he finishes in fifth place at the U.S. Open this weekend. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.09x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).