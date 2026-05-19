The Eastern Conference Finals begin on Tuesday with the New York Knicks hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, an ideal matchup to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The SportsLine Projection Model has locked in its pick for this contest, backing the Knicks to cover as 7.5-point favorites as a part of its Tuesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The Knicks have won seven straight games, six of those coming by at least eight points. The over/under for Game 1 of Cavaliers vs. Knicks is 217.5 points.

The model has also locked in a pair of Tuesday MLB best bets, backing Over 8.5 total runs in Dodgers vs. Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (-7.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

Cardinals (-108) vs. Pirates

Dodgers vs. Padres: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +617 (risk $100 to win $617, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-7.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

The Knicks haven't lost a game since April 23, and they have dominated in those victories as well. Six of those seven wins have come by at least 14 points, and they are coming off sweeping the 76ers with an average margin of victory of 22.3 points. The Knicks haven't played since May 10, so they should feel well-rested. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are coming off a grueling seven-game series against the Pistons that concluded on Sunday. The Knicks went 2-1 against Cleveland during the regular season, including 2-0 at Madison Square Garden. The model projects the Knicks' dominance to continue, covering the spread in 58% of simulations. Back the Knicks here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Cardinals (-108) vs. Pirates

The Cardinals have been arguably the biggest positive surprise in baseball this season, going from one of the longest longshots in the sport to make the playoffs to having a 27-19 record through 46 games. The Cardinals are sending their Opening Day ace, Matthew Liberatore, to the mound Tuesday, and the 26-year-old has a 3.78 ERA in three May starts. He allowed one run in seven innings in his last start against the Pirates last season, and St. Louis enters winning three of its last four games. Meanwhile, the Pirates have lost three straight and four of their last five games. They start Mitch Keller, who allowed six runs over 5 ⅔ innings against the Rockies on Wednesday in his last start. The model projects the Cardinals to win in 57% of simulations. Back the Cardinals at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Padres: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

Neither the Dodgers nor the Padres is sending their best to the mound on Tuesday. The Dodgers are starting Emmet Sheehan, a 26-year-old with a 4.54 ERA this season, and the Padres are starting Griffin Canning, who has a 10.64 ERA this season. Canning is coming off being hit hard by the Brewers. He allowed six runs in 1 ⅔ innings, and now he has to face the potent, star-studded Dodgers' lineup. Canning allowed six runs against the Cardinals in his prior start. The model projects offensive success on both sides, with the Over hitting in 61.8% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, MLB picks on Tuesday?

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