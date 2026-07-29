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Boxing schedule for 2026: Teofimo Lopez vs. Rolando Romero, Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn on tap

The 2026 boxing calendar is hitting summer with some great fights on the books

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We're well into the second half of 2026, but the boxing schedule is not slowing down. In fact, there are some very big fights set for the end of summer and the fall.

As the calendar turns to August, the lighter weight classes feature more with some marquee matchups. First, Zuffa Boxing heads to Ireland for its first event in the country, headlined by Aaron McKenna vs. Etinosa Oliha for the vacant IBF middleweight title. Then on Aug. 22, Rolando "Rolly" Romero will defend will defend his WBA welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez Jr. on DAZN PPV.

Canelo Alvarez was expected to make his return on Mexican Independence Day weekend after undergoing elbow surgery. However, that fight against Christian Mbili has been pushed back to Oct. 31. Instead, Zuffa Boxing will take that slot as Ryan Garcia stakes his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn in Las Vegas on Sept. 12.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Aug. 1Las VegasLamont Roach vs. William ZepedaVacant WBC lightweight titleDAZN
Aug. 8DublinZuffa Boxing 10: Aaron McKenna vs. Etinosa OlihaVacant IBF middleweight titleParamount+
Aug. 15AtlantaKaye Scott (c) vs. Claressa ShieldsUnified middleweight titleDAZN
Aug. 21Temecula, CaliforniaAmanda Serrano (c) vs. Lucrecia Anabella ManzurUnified featherweight titleTikTok Live
Aug. 22Las VegasRolando "Rolly" Romero (c) vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.WBA welterweight titleDAZN PPV
Aug. 29LondonMoses Itauma vs. Filip HrgovicHeavyweightsDAZN PPV
Aug. 29Birmingham, EnglandChantelle Cameron (c) vs. Mikaela Mayer (c)Unified junior middleweight titleESPN+
Sept. 4Newark
Andy Ruiz vs. Damian KnybaHeavyweightDAZN/TNT
Sept. 5Dublin, IrelandKatie Taylor (c) vs. Flora PiliUndisputed junior welterweight titleDAZN
Sept. 12Las VegasRyan Garcia (c) vs. Conor BennWBC welterweight titleParamount+
Oct. 31Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaChristian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" AlvarezWBC super middleweight titleDAZN
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