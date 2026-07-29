Boxing schedule for 2026: Teofimo Lopez vs. Rolando Romero, Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn on tap

We're well into the second half of 2026, but the boxing schedule is not slowing down. In fact, there are some very big fights set for the end of summer and the fall.

As the calendar turns to August, the lighter weight classes feature more with some marquee matchups. First, Zuffa Boxing heads to Ireland for its first event in the country, headlined by Aaron McKenna vs. Etinosa Oliha for the vacant IBF middleweight title. Then on Aug. 22, Rolando "Rolly" Romero will defend will defend his WBA welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez Jr. on DAZN PPV.

Canelo Alvarez was expected to make his return on Mexican Independence Day weekend after undergoing elbow surgery. However, that fight against Christian Mbili has been pushed back to Oct. 31. Instead, Zuffa Boxing will take that slot as Ryan Garcia stakes his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn in Las Vegas on Sept. 12.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026

Date Location Main event Weightclass/title Network Aug. 1 Las Vegas Lamont Roach vs. William Zepeda Vacant WBC lightweight title DAZN Aug. 8 Dublin Zuffa Boxing 10: Aaron McKenna vs. Etinosa Oliha Vacant IBF middleweight title Paramount+ Aug. 15 Atlanta Kaye Scott (c) vs. Claressa Shields Unified middleweight title DAZN Aug. 21 Temecula, California Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Lucrecia Anabella Manzur Unified featherweight title TikTok Live Aug. 22 Las Vegas Rolando "Rolly" Romero (c) vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. WBA welterweight title DAZN PPV Aug. 29 London Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic Heavyweights DAZN PPV Aug. 29 Birmingham, England Chantelle Cameron (c) vs. Mikaela Mayer (c) Unified junior middleweight title ESPN+ Sept. 4 Newark

Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba Heavyweight DAZN/TNT Sept. 5 Dublin, Ireland Katie Taylor (c) vs. Flora Pili Undisputed junior welterweight title DAZN Sept. 12 Las Vegas Ryan Garcia (c) vs. Conor Benn WBC welterweight title Paramount+ Oct. 31 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Christian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez WBC super middleweight title DAZN