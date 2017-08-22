In This Corner Podcast: Mayweather vs. McGregor fight preview, analysis

Paulie Malignaggi and Rafe Bartholomew join the show to break down Mayweather vs. McGregor

In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes Showtime analyst and former two-division champion Paulie Malignaggi to preview Saturday's Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor pay-per-view fight (16:57) and address how realistic a McGregor-Malignaggi spin-off fight could be after the fallout of their sparring sessions (34:41). Plus, Rafe Bartholomew joins Brian to recap Terence Crawford's junior welterweight unification victory over Julius Indongo (6:05), do a special "What's it look like?" preview of all things May-Mac fight week (40:10) and share his predictions for the fight (1:16:49).

