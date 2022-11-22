Kyle Filipowski was a consensus five-star recruit in the Class of 2022 but still regarded as merely the third-best prospect in Duke's top-ranked recruiting class. It remains early in this season, obviously. But through five games Filipowski looks like he might be Duke's best freshman -- and also the best freshman in the entire country.
The 7-foot center got 18 points on just eight field-goal attempts in Monday's 74-57 victory over Bellarmine and is now averaging a team-high 15.6 points and a team-high 10.4 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game. He's shooting a respectable 36.4% from beyond the arc on 4.4 attempts per contest after making three of the five he took against the Knights.
"I have a lot of high expectations for myself," Filipowski said. "I've always set high standards for myself, individually and playing together as a team. I did go through some struggles and adversity over the summer and preseason — and my teammates have been there with me, my coaches, it's just been one big family. I think that just the sense of comfortability is what's making me feel capable of what I'm regularly doing."
What he's regularly doing is producing.
Filipowski has scored in double-digits and grabbed at least eight rebounds in all five of Duke's games. Two weeks into this season, he's already been named the ACC Rookie of the Week twice -- and the 36 total rebounds he grabbed in Duke's first three games represented the most any Duke freshman has ever recorded through the first three games of a season. That's a strong start to a college career.
Duke remains No. 11 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Blue Devils' next game is Thursday against Oregon State in the Phil Knight Legacy event that's being played in Portland. On Friday, Duke will play either Florida or Xavier. Then, on Sunday, the Blue Devils will meet either Gonzaga, Purdue, West Virginia or Portland State.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and four assists in Monday's 73-48 win over Northern Arizona. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against UT Rio Grande Valley.
|--
|4-0
|2
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 19 points and 23 rebounds in Sunday's 80-64 win over James Madison. The Tarheels' next game is Thursday against Portland.
|--
|4-0
|3
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 16 points and three steals in Sunday's 66-56 win at Oregon. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kent State.
|--
|5-0
|4
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 33 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-76 win over Southern Utah. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday against NC State.
|--
|4-0
|5
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 88-72 win over Kentucky. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Portland State.
|--
|3-1
|6
Michigan St.
|Tyson Walker finished with 22 points and five assists in Friday's 73-71 win over Villanova. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Alabama.
|--
|3-1
|7
Virginia
|Reece Beekman finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 70-61 win over Illinois. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Maryland Eastern Shore.
|--
|4-0
|8
Arkansas
|Anthony Black finished with 26 points and six assists in Monday's 80-54 win over Louisville. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday against Creighton.
|--
|4-0
|9
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick combined to go 3-of-13 from beyond the arc in Sunday's 88-72 loss to Gonzaga. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against North Florida.
|--
|3-2
|10
Illinois
|Illinois finished with 13 turnovers and 11 assists in Sunday's 70-61 loss to Virginia. The Illini's next game is Friday against Lindenwood.
|--
|4-1
|11
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 74-57 win over Bellarmine. The Blue Devils' next game is Thursday against Oregon State.
|--
|4-1
|12
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 76-65 win over Texas Tech. The Bluejays' next game is Tuesday against Arkansas.
|--
|5-0
|13
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds in Sunday's 86-56 win over Miami-Ohio. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against Little Rock.
|--
|4-0
|14
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 80-75 win over UCLA. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against McNeese State.
|--
|4-1
|15
UCLA
|UCLA missed 11 of the 15 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 80-75 loss to Baylor. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday against Pepperdine.
|--
|3-2
|16
Auburn
|K.D. Johnson finished with 16 points and two rebounds in Friday's 72-56 win over Texas Southern. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Bradley.
|--
|4-0
|17
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 101-93 win over Cincinnati. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against San Diego State.
|--
|4-0
|18
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|2-1
|19
San Diego St
|Matt Bradley finished with 18 points and one assist in Monday's 88-77 wn over Ohio State. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday against Arizona.
|--
|4-0
|20
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 104-62 win over Jacksonville State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|4-0
|21
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against West Virginia.
|--
|3-0
|22
UConn
|Adama Sanogo finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 95-60 win over Delaware State. The Huskies' next game is Thursday against Oregon.
|1
|5-0
|23
Iowa
|Kris Murray finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 100-64 win over Omaha. The Hawkeyes' next game is Friday against Clemson.
|1
|4-0
|24
Maryland
|Donta Scott finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 88-70 win over Miami. The Terrapins' next game is Friday against Coppin State.
|1
|5-0
|25
Ohio St.
|Ohio State allowed San Diego State to shoot 50.8% from the field in Monday's 88-77 loss to the Aztecs. The Buckeyes' next game is Tuesday against Cincinnati.
|3
|3-1
|26
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech allowed Creighton to shoot 55.1% from the field in Monday's 76-65 loss to the Bluejays. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|--
|3-1