Kyle Filipowski was a consensus five-star recruit in the Class of 2022 but still regarded as merely the third-best prospect in Duke's top-ranked recruiting class. It remains early in this season, obviously. But through five games Filipowski looks like he might be Duke's best freshman -- and also the best freshman in the entire country.

The 7-foot center got 18 points on just eight field-goal attempts in Monday's 74-57 victory over Bellarmine and is now averaging a team-high 15.6 points and a team-high 10.4 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game. He's shooting a respectable 36.4% from beyond the arc on 4.4 attempts per contest after making three of the five he took against the Knights.

"I have a lot of high expectations for myself," Filipowski said. "I've always set high standards for myself, individually and playing together as a team. I did go through some struggles and adversity over the summer and preseason — and my teammates have been there with me, my coaches, it's just been one big family. I think that just the sense of comfortability is what's making me feel capable of what I'm regularly doing."

What he's regularly doing is producing.

Filipowski has scored in double-digits and grabbed at least eight rebounds in all five of Duke's games. Two weeks into this season, he's already been named the ACC Rookie of the Week twice -- and the 36 total rebounds he grabbed in Duke's first three games represented the most any Duke freshman has ever recorded through the first three games of a season. That's a strong start to a college career.

Duke remains No. 11 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Blue Devils' next game is Thursday against Oregon State in the Phil Knight Legacy event that's being played in Portland. On Friday, Duke will play either Florida or Xavier. Then, on Sunday, the Blue Devils will meet either Gonzaga, Purdue, West Virginia or Portland State.

