Gonzaga tore completely through its non-league schedule — winning all nine games easily, eight of them by double-digits, including a 23-point win over Virginia, a 12-point win over Kansas, and an 11-point win over Iowa. While doing so, the Zags established themselves as an elite offensive team, a good-enough defensive team, and the favorite to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament, possibly while going undefeated.
They are the story in college basketball.
Going forward, there are few, and perhaps zero, places on the schedule where Gonzaga figures to be challenged considering there are only three other top-100 KenPom teams in the West Coast Conference — No. 64 Saint Mary's, No. 65 BYU and No. 76 San Francisco. The Zags will be favored by double-digits against all three, both home and away. But their quest to enter Selection Sunday with zero losses will still be worth following with the next game coming Saturday night when Gonzaga hosts San Francisco inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Tip is scheduled for 8 ET.
San Francisco created a big headline early when it upset Virginia, 61-60, on the third day of the season. But the Dons are just 5-3 since that game, 7-4 overall, with losses to Oregon, Rhode Island and California. They're listed as 19.5-point underdogs on the road.
Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags are one of 15 teams in the Top 25 And 1 scheduled to play Saturday. That number decreased by one late Friday when Duke-Florida State was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within FSU's program.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Corey Kispert made four 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Tuesday's 112-67 victory over Dixie State. The Zags' perfect record also includes wins over Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa and Virginia.
|--
|9-0
|2
Baylor
|Davion Mitchell finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 105-76 victory over Alcorn State. The Bears' perfect record also includes a double-digit win over Illinois.
|--
|8-0
|3
Kansas
|Christian Braun made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 victory over West Virginia. The Jayhawks' lone loss in a neutral-court loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
|--
|8-1
|4
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in Wednesday's 73-53 victory at Missouri. The Vols' perfect record also includes a win over Colorado.
|--
|7-0
|5
Villanova
|Collin Gillespie made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Wednesday's 85-68 victory at Marquette. The Wildcats' lone loss is an overtime loss to Virginia Tech.
|--
|8-1
|6
W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 73-51 victory over Northeastern. The Mountaineers' two losses are to Gonzaga and Kansas.
|--
|8-2
|7
Texas
|Greg Brown finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 77-74 victory over Oklahoma State. The Longhorns' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova.
|--
|7-1
|8
Texas Tech
|Kyler Edwards finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 79-51 victory over Incarnate Word. The Red Raiders' two losses are to Kansas and Houston.
|--
|8-2
|9
Creighton
|Antwann Jones finished with 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's 66-61 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays' two losses are single-digit losses to Kansas and Marquette.
|--
|7-2
|10
Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu made four 3-pointers and finished with 30 points in Saturday's 69-60 victory over Indiana. All three of Illinois' losses are to ranked teams.
|--
|7-3
|11
Michigan
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 84-73 victory at Maryland. The Wolverines' perfect record also includes wins over Penn State and UCF.
|--
|8-0
|12
Rutgers
|Montez Mathis finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 81-76 victory over Purdue. The Scarlet Knights' resume also features wins over Illinois, Syracuse and Maryland.
|--
|7-1
|13
Iowa
|Jordan Bohannon made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Tuesday's 87-72 victory over Northwestern. The Hawkeyes' two losses are to Gonzaga and Minnesota.
|--
|8-2
|14
Houston
|The Cougars missed 17 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 65-64 loss at Tulsa. Houston is still projected by KenPom to win the AAC by multiple games.
|--
|7-1
|15
Wisconsin
|Micah Potter finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 71-59 victory over Minnesota. The Badgers' resume also features wins over Louisville and Loyola Chicago.
|--
|9-2
|16
Missouri
|The Tigers missed 13 of the 16 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 73-53 loss to Tennessee. Missouri's resume is highlighted by wins over Illinois and Oregon.
|--
|6-1
|17
Northwestern
|The Wildcats allowed Iowa to shoot 48.3% from the field in Tuesday's 87-72 loss to the Hawkeyes. Northwestern is 3-1 in the Big Ten heading into Sunday's game at Michigan.
|--
|6-2
|18
Ohio St.
|Justin Aherns made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 90-54 victory over Nebraska. Ohio State's resume also features wins over Rutgers, UCLA and Notre Dame.
|--
|8-2
|19
Duke
|Matthew Hurt finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 victory at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils have only played one game in the past three weeks.
|--
|3-2
|20
Minnesota
|The Gophers missed 24 of the 31 3-pointers they attempted in Thursday's 71-59 loss at Wisconsin. Minnesota's only other loss came at Illinois.
|--
|9-2
|21
Oregon
|Chris Duarte finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-41 victory over Portland. Oregon's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Missouri.
|--
|7-1
|22
Arkansas
|Desi Sills made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Wednesday's 97-85 victory at Auburn. The Razorbacks are 9-0 for the first time since the 1993-94 season.
|--
|9-0
|23
Louisville
|Carlik Jones finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 62-59 victory over Kentucky. Louisville's lone loss is a shorthanded loss at Wisconsin.
|--
|6-1
|24
Saint Louis
|Jordan Goodwin finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 62-46 victory over UM Kansas City. The Billikens' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Minnesota.
|--
|7-1
|25
LSU
|Cameron Thomas hit five 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Tuesday's 77-54 victory over Texas A&M. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Saint Louis.
|--
|6-1
|26
NC State
|DJ Funderburk finished with 21 points and five rebounds off of the bench in Wednesday's 79-76 victory over Boston College. The Wolfpack's lone loss came at Saint Louis.
|--
|6-1