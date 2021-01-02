Gonzaga tore completely through its non-league schedule — winning all nine games easily, eight of them by double-digits, including a 23-point win over Virginia, a 12-point win over Kansas, and an 11-point win over Iowa. While doing so, the Zags established themselves as an elite offensive team, a good-enough defensive team, and the favorite to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament, possibly while going undefeated.

They are the story in college basketball.

Going forward, there are few, and perhaps zero, places on the schedule where Gonzaga figures to be challenged considering there are only three other top-100 KenPom teams in the West Coast Conference — No. 64 Saint Mary's, No. 65 BYU and No. 76 San Francisco. The Zags will be favored by double-digits against all three, both home and away. But their quest to enter Selection Sunday with zero losses will still be worth following with the next game coming Saturday night when Gonzaga hosts San Francisco inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Tip is scheduled for 8 ET.

San Francisco created a big headline early when it upset Virginia, 61-60, on the third day of the season. But the Dons are just 5-3 since that game, 7-4 overall, with losses to Oregon, Rhode Island and California. They're listed as 19.5-point underdogs on the road.

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags are one of 15 teams in the Top 25 And 1 scheduled to play Saturday. That number decreased by one late Friday when Duke-Florida State was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within FSU's program.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings