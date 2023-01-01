The final day of 2022 delivered two incredible and drama-filled College Football Playoff games. Congrats to Georgia and TCU. Their victories over Ohio State and Michigan, respectively, dominated the sports conversation, deservedly so.

But it was also a pretty great day of college basketball.

From late morning deep into New Year's Eve, there was one fun game after another -- among them Xavier's 83-73 win over UConn that dropped Dan Hurley's Huskies from the list of undefeated teams and in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 22nd consecutive day.

UConn is now No. 3 -- just behind No. 2 Houston and just ahead of No. 4 Arizona and No. 5 Kansas. In my opinion, those four schools, at this point, could reasonably be placed in any order. But I do believe those are the four schools that should follow Purdue when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday, and I suspect that they will.

I honestly had a tough time deciding what to do with No. 26.

There are a lot of sensible options -- among them Kansas State, Auburn, West Virginia, Marquette, Florida Atlantic and Iowa State. But I opted to give that spot to Jamie Dixon's TCU Horned Frogs, who are 12-1 and on a 10-game winning streak after Saturday's 67-61 victory over Texas Tech. Yes, I know, TCU has a horrific loss on its resume -- specifically a 64-63 loss to Northwestern State that qualifies as a Quadrant 4 defeat. Yuck. But the circumstances surrounding that loss should matter, and the circumstances are that TCU played that game without leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. and third-leading scorer Damian Baugh. In other words, the Horned Frogs were missing two big pieces in that contest. Had they had them, or even just one of them, it's reasonable to assume TCU would still be undefeated like Purdue and New Mexico.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 3 Xavier 7 Baylor Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 82-49 win over Florida A&M. The Boilermakers' next game is Monday against Rutgers. -- 13-0 2 Houston Tramon Mark finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's The Cougars' next game is Thursday against SMU. 1 14-1 3 UConn UConn allowed the Musketeers to shoot 53.8% from the field in Saturday's 83-73 loss at Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Providence. 1 14-1 4 Arizona Azuolas Tubelis finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 69-60 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Washington. -- 13-1 5 Kansas Jalen Wilson finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-67 win over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Texas Tech. -- 12-1 6 Texas Timmy Allen finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 70-69 win at Oklahoma. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State. -- 12-1 7 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 111-88 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Thursday at San Francisco. -- 12-3 8 Alabama Marcus Sears finished with 20 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-67 win at Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Ole Miss. -- 11-2 9 Virginia Kihei Clark finished with 15 points and eight assists in Saturday's 74-56 win at Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Pitt. -- 10-2 10 Tennessee Santiago Vescovi finished with 22 points and two steals in Wednesday's 63-59 win at Ole Miss. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Mississippi State. 1 11-2 11 UCLA Jamie Jaquez Jr. finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 67-66 win at Washington State. The Bruins' next game is Sunday at Washington. 1 12-2 12 Miami Nijel Pack finished with 21 points and four steals in Friday's 76-65 win at Notre Dame. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday at Georgia Tech. 1 13-1 13 Indiana Tamar Bates finished with 19 points and two assists in Friday's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers' next game is Jan. 5 at Iowa. 1 10-3 14 Xavier Zach Freemantle finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-73 win over UConn. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday at Villanova. 3 12-3 15 Wisconsin Steven Crowl finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 76-66 win over Western Michigan. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Minnesota. -- 10-2 16 Duke Ryan Young finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win over Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at NC State. -- 11-3 17 Baylor Baylor allowed the Cyclones to shoot 50.0% from the field in Saturday's 77-62 loss at Iowa State. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against TCU. 7 10-3 18 Missouri Kobe Brown finished with 30 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 89-75 win over Kentucky. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas. -- 12-1 19 Arkansas Arkansas missed 21 of the 25 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 60-57 loss at LSU. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Missouri. 1 11-2 20 Ohio St. Brice Sensabaugh finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 90-59 win over Alabama A&M. The Buckeyes' next game is Sunday at Northwestern. 1 9-3 21 Maryland Jahmir Young finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 80-64 win over UMBC. The Terrapins' next game is Sunday at Michigan. 1 10-3 22 New Mexico Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 20 points and two assists in Saturday's 76-75 win at Wyoming. The Lobos' next game is Tuesday at Fresno State. 1 14-0 23 San Diego St Matt Bradley finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 76-67 win at UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at Wyoming. 1 11-3 24 LSU Trae Hannibal finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 60-57 win over Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Kentucky. 1 12-1 25 Memphis Kendric Davis finished with 24 points and nine assists in Thursday's 93-86 win over South Florida. The Tigers' next game is Sunday at Tulane. 1 11-3 26 TCU Mike Miles Jr. finished with 23 points and three assists in Saturday's 67-61 win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Wednesday at Baylor. NR 12-1

IN: TCU | OUT: West Virginia