College Basketball Rankings: Why Ohio State deserves to be No. 1 and has the top ranking in the Top 25 And 1

This college basketball season is unique in the sense that we're roughly one-third of the way through it and there still isn't an obvious favorite to win the national title or runaway leader for player of the year. Typically, at this point, those things have emerged. But this season everything can still be reasonably debated.

As I mentioned during Sunday's episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast, my vote for player of the year would currently go to Oregon's Payton Pritchard or Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson with Duke's Vernon Carey, Louisville's Jordan Nwora, Kansas' Devon Dotson and Dayton's Obi Toppin representing solid alternative options. And though I recognize a good case can be made for Gonzaga to be No. 1, I actually think Ohio State should currently sit atop the rankings after Saturday's victory over Kentucky.

Ohio State is now 11-1 with its signature wins over Kentucky, Villanova, Penn State and North Carolina coming by an average of 22.0 points. The Buckeyes are the only zero-loss or one-loss team with four top-40 KenPom wins. They have the nation's best adjusted efficiency margin at +27.70. And their lone loss is a loss at Minnesota in which their second-leading scorer (Duane Washington Jr.) was injured and did not play.

In other words, Ohio State has better wins than anybody with a similar number in the loss column, and its lone defeat is a shorthanded loss in a conference road game. That's why the Buckeyes are No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. Their next game is Sunday against West Virginia.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings